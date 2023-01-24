Read full article on original website
EW.com
Anetra wrote her RuPaul's Drag Race song 'Walk That F---ing Duck' after taking an edible
Do you smell that? It's like something's burning. Is that Anetra's p---y? Yes, it is, and it burned bright on Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race premiere as season 15's first challenge winner. Now, on the debut episode of EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), the Las Vegas queen exclusively reveals how she devised her talent show number that's had the internet talking (and walking that f---ing duck) all weekend.
Twitter Starts Petition to Remove Tiffany Haddish From Cast of Upcoming ‘Girls Trip 2’
Girls Trip 2 is in the works and the entire cast is set to return—but not if Twitter has the final say!. According to our timelines, fans are demanding Tiffany Haddish be replsvrf with another comedic actress. On Tuesday, it was announced that the sequel to 2017’s Girls Trip...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Kandy Muse Once Ignited Conversation About Why It’s so ‘Hard’ Pooping During Filming
Drag queen Kandy Muse once wrote about how 'hard' it was to get peace and quiet while trying to poop while filming 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 13.
talentrecap.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Twins Sugar, Spice Fight in Chaotic Lip Sync Battle
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 twins Sugar and Spice unfortunately had to fight head-to-head after failing to impress in the Snatch Game. In the end, Sugar was left with no choice but to leave the show, making losing to her twin during the Lip Sync battle. Sugar, Spice are...
bleedingcool.com
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Ep. 4 Brings Snatch Game Goodness: Review
In the latest round of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, we had high highs and an occasional new low during this season's "Snatch Game." Welcome back to the wonderful world of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race because who doesn't love drag queens? (I'll spare you from the timely political joke here). This week is season 15's snatch game, which gives us high highs and, honestly, new lows, of which there have been many through the years of "Snatch Game."
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
goldderby.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15 episode 4 sneak peek: Are you ready for a double dose of ‘Snatch Game’?
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15 continues Friday night with the 14 remaining queens set to compete in the biggest installment of “Snatch Game” in series herstory. But before we see what celebrity impersonations the girls brought in their carry-ons, we catch a glimpse of their reactions to the previous week’s challenge and elimination. Watch the first five minutes of episode 4 now via the official Drag Race YouTube channel.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Maren Morris apologizes to RuPaul's Drag Race queens for country music's treatment of LGBTQ+ community
Country singer Maren Morris shared a heartfelt moment with RuPaul's Drag Race queens after she appeared as a season 15 guest judge. The Grammy winner apologized to the contestants for country music's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in an Untucked clip shared after the Friday episode, where she served as guest judge alongside LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
talentrecap.com
Miley Cyrus Breaks Adele’s Spotify Record with New Song ‘Flowers’
Former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus has officially broken a Guinness World Record previously held by Adele with the release of her latest single “Flowers.” The song now holds the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in one week. Miley Cyrus Breaks Adele’s Spotify Record with...
Tish Cyrus Snuggles Up To New BF Dominic Purcell In Miami After The New Year: Photos
Tish Cyrus and boyfriend Dominic Purcell were seen sharing a snuggle as they celebrated New Year’s Day! Miley Cyrus’s mother, 55, and the Prison Break actor, 52, jetted off to Miami, Florida for the big night were they also relaxed on their hotel room balcony. Tish could be seen sitting on an outdoor chair looking at her phone as Dominic gently hugged her while standing over her shoulder. Later, he took a seat across from Tish as they engaged in a conversation.
Sharon Stone Shines in Gold-Dipped Pumps with Sam Smith on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Sharon Stone brought sleek drama to “Saturday Night Live” during a performance by musical guest Sam Smith. During Smith’s second musical set, “Gloria” — the same title as their upcoming fourth album, as well as the 1999 thriller film starring Stone — Stone lounged and posed on a chaise. For the occasion, she matched Smith’s sparkly gold suit with a glittering outfit of her own: a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, punctuated by paneling and a long train crafted from glittering gold fabric. Stone’s outfit was complete with thin gold hoop earrings. When it came to footwear, Stone’s outfit was...
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton was ‘scared’ when she threatened to go brunette
Miley Cyrus has shared that Dolly Parton was “actually scared” when the actor told her that she was thinking about changing her hair.The 30-year-old singer spoke about her and Parton’s next gig, as they’ll be co-hosting NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, during a recent interview with Hoda Kotb for the upcoming “A Toast to 2022!” special.Speaking to the TV host, Cyrus addressed how she told the “Jolene” singer, who’s her godmother, that she wanted to dye her hair. However, she then noted that Parton wasn’t very fond of that idea.“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” she said....
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 4 recap: 10 more acts perform for Golden Buzzer and superfans vote
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday night with the fourth group of 10 acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and across the global franchises in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. The 10 acts that performed on the January 23 episode were magician Aidan McCann, singers Cristina Rae and Robert Finley, dancer Darius Mabda, cellists Emil & Dariel, comedic...
