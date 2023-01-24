Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: SPLG) where we have detected an approximate $282.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 321,850,000 to 327,850,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in trading today Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) is up about 1.5%, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) is up about 0.1%, and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPLG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPLG, versus its 200 day moving average:

