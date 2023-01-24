Read full article on original website
Related
Penny Jenkins, 94, Orange
Penny Jenkins, age 94, of Orange, Texas, passed away in Beaumont, Texas, on January 26, 2023. Penny was born In Rayne, Louisiana, on Saturday, March 17, 1928, on St. Patrick's Day, to proud parents Emmitt and Mildred Milligan. Penny worked as a book keeper for many years and was an...
Jerry Dewain Priddy, 89, Orange
Jerry Dewain Priddy, 89, of Orange, passed away on January 24, 2023, peacefully at home with family. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Sharp. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West...
Judy "Faye" Gail Sneed, 63, Bridge City
Judy "Faye" Gail Sneed, 63, of Bridge City, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services were Friday, January 20, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating was Pastor Johnathan Green.
Gary Michael "Mike" Carnley, 79, Orange
Gary Michael “Mike” Carnley, 79, of Orange, passed away on January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. Born in Houston, Texas, on December 16, 1943, he was the son of David S. Carnley and Mildred Ellis Alborn. Mike was a lifelong resident of Orange and graduated from Little Cypress Mauriceville High School in 1962. After high school, he attended Lamar University and then joined the United States Navy where he served from 1965-1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He then began a career at BFGoodrich, which later became Bayer Corporation, where he worked as an Environmental Assistant for over 30 years. Mike was an outdoorsman and loved the mountains. He made many memories with his family camping in the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado, where he enjoyed elk hunting with his sons and cousins. Mike’s special place was his deer lease; he spent his entire life roaming those woods on foot or on four-wheeler. He was a very kind and gentle man who could build and repair anything he got his hands on, including his log home, which he built himself. Mike enjoyed being able to spend time on the water and would sail for days on lake Sam Rayburn. He was a longtime member of 9th and Elm Church of Christ in Orange, where he formed many warm and loving friendships to last a lifetime. Mike lived a wonderful life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thompson and Crouch honored by SETCA
Two longtime high school football coaches in Orange County were honored by the Southeast Texas Coaches Association (SETCA) on Saturday, January 28. Cornel Thompson and Randy Crouch were inducted into the SETCA Hall of Honor during a ceremony at the MCM Elegante' Hotel in Beaumont. A native of Louisiana Cornel...
Charles "Chuck" Robert Thompson, 66, Bridge City
Charles “Chuck” Robert Thompson, 66, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 25, 2023, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 29, 1956, he was the son of Ted Thompson and Yvonne (Kirby) Yates. Chuck was a very hard-working...
Vernon Eugene Sims, 61, Bridge City
Eugene Sims, 61, of Bridge City, Texas passed away on January 21, 2023, in Bridge City. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Robert Wiggins, Jr. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas.
Bears avenge earlier loss to Bridge City
With two weeks remaining in the District 19-4A basketball schedule there is a log jam of teams battling for three of the four playoff positions. The Silsbee Tigers are undefeated in first place which barring a total collapse the top spot should be secure for them, but the other three positions are up for grabs.
Bobcats edge Buna
The Orangefield Bobcats moved to 8-1 in district with two wins last week. The victories keep the Bobcats in second place behind the undefeated in district East Chambers Buccaneers who won their last two games by only a combined five points. The Bobcats had a thrilling game against their longtime...
