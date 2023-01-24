There will be several leadership positions on the ballot in May.Council and school board seats will be up for grabs at Elgin’s municipality and Elgin ISD. Interested candidates have until Feb. 17 to apply for spots at either entity.The May 6 election will include four city council seats, which is the most any Bastrop County entity has up for a vote. Each of the four seats represents one of the city’s four wards.Elgin is a council-manager municipality where the council establishes city policy through ordinances and resolutions, while the city manager carries out policies and is responsible for city operations. The Elgin City ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO