FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elgin Courier
Shirley Jacquelin Bowlin
Shirley was born on July 16, 1947, in Abilene to WWII veterans Howard and Lillie (Harris) Heath. Shirley grew up in the small community of Hatchel, outside of Winters, on her granddaddy’s ranch. She graduated from the Winters High School in 1965 and began attending Howard Payne University. She graduated in 1968 with degrees in art, English and teaching. She was a teacher in Ingram for the first four or five years after college. Shirley moved to Austin in 1972, where she began working as an interior decorator for Sears & Roebuck.
Elgin Courier
Inez Perez
Inez Perez, 97, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at Mossy Oaks Retreat Assisted Living Center in Spring, Texas. Memorial services will be Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. and officiated by Larry Dunne at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elgin. Interment will be at Elgin Latin Cemetery. We look forward to seeing everyone who can attend, and know that there will be as many laughs as tears, as we share stories and honor the life of Inez Perez.
Elgin Courier
Max Gilbert Thiele
Funeral services for Max Gilbert Thiele, 84 of Giddings, formerly of Thorndale, was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Rev. Donna Krueger and Rev. Keith Weise officiating. Burial followed in the Friendship Cemetery in Paige. Max, known as Gilbert...
Elgin Courier
Mary Jane Davis
Jane was born on Feb. 26, 1949, to Louise (Ernst) Mundine and Wallace Mundine Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael R. (Mike) Davis; her daughter, Toye Davis; her beloved adopted granddaughter, Bretta Davis; her siblings, Dave Mundine, Wally Mundine (Vicki), and Susan Prihoda (Tom); and her nephew, Trey Mundine (Stefanie).
Elgin Courier
Deacon James Hendricks
He will lie in-state at the Elgin Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon until 8 p.m. A home going celebration will be conducted at Winn’s Memorial Baptist Church Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. with the Rev D.W. Townsend presiding. Interment be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m.
Elgin Courier
Patsy Sellers Hoffman
Patsy Jo Sellers was born on a farm near Lower Elgin River Road on Jan. 25, 1937, to Kirk Patrick Sellers and May Luella Kimball Sellers. She was a third-generation Elgin Texan. Patsy earned a BFA degree in broadcast communications from University of Texas and worked in radio and television...
Elgin Courier
Katherine Walker
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 until 3 p.m. A home going celebration was conducted at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Ward presiding. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.
Elgin Courier
Carl Scott
Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Eternal Faith Baptist Church of Manor on Monday, Jan. 23, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A Life Well Lived celebration was conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wes Hodges presiding. Interment followed at Manor Cemetery. Arrangements and care entrusted to Elgin...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls
Free dental clinic coming to Marble Falls Subhead TMOM to provide much-needed dental services to low-income adult patients Special To The Highlander Tue, 01/24/2023 - 02:39 Image More than 25 volunteer dentists and 250 volunteers from the dental profession,...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
lhindependent.com
Dahlia Cafe under new ownership; minimal changes planned
A new family has taken on the legacy of Dahlia Café. Pete Juarez purchased the business in November 2022. He hired his son, Taylor Juarez, to take on the role of general manager, and his daughter-in-law, Elideth Juarez, to work as the front-of-house manager. Dahlia’s was originally opened in...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Missing Pflugerville woman located safe
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing has now been found safe. Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. Earlier on Wednesday, the TCSO said an investigation had revealed suspicious circumstances. In an update on...
Elgin Courier
Elgin candidacies open
There will be several leadership positions on the ballot in May.Council and school board seats will be up for grabs at Elgin’s municipality and Elgin ISD. Interested candidates have until Feb. 17 to apply for spots at either entity.The May 6 election will include four city council seats, which is the most any Bastrop County entity has up for a vote. Each of the four seats represents one of the city’s four wards.Elgin is a council-manager municipality where the council establishes city policy through ordinances and resolutions, while the city manager carries out policies and is responsible for city operations. The Elgin City ...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
kut.org
Two health care giants are in a contract dispute. This Austin family is caught in the middle.
Jan. 3 was a weird day for Leslie McGuinness-Monclova, a parent and UT Austin employee. Her dad reached out to her and said he saw her on TV. A friend did, too. She was on a testimonial advertisement for Dell Children’s Medical Center, where her son, Tavi, had received life-saving treatment for anemia over the last couple years. In the 30-second spot, she speaks to the quality of care her son received. Tavi beams at the end, “My doctor is the best!”
That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business
KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything. Six news caught up with Durden as she was preparing one of her favorite...
