Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Maine Residents Offered Commonly ‘Banned’ Books Thanks to This Online Bookstore

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you someone that enjoys reading? We all had a plethora of books that we had to read when we were younger in school, some of the books we had to read were definitely questionable for younger readers.
MAINE STATE
Axios Boston

Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston

Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
BOSTON, MA
This is Why Maine is Martha Stewart’s ‘Favorite Place’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know Martha Stewart for her DIY crafts and easy-to-follow recipes but more recently, we love her for her hysterical collaborations with Snoop Dogg. The...
MAINE STATE
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Did You Know This Unexpected ‘Jaws’ Reunion Happened in New England?

These days, we could all benefit from hearing positive stories. And for those of you who are fans of Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, you're gonna like this one. Prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode IV, Jaws was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Collider. It's a simple yet classic film with an instrumental theme that remains unsettling to this day:
MAINE STATE
Original Front Page of a 102-Year-Old Boston Post Newspaper

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?
BOSTON, MA
