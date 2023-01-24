Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Related
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my...
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
Maine Residents Offered Commonly ‘Banned’ Books Thanks to This Online Bookstore
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you someone that enjoys reading? We all had a plethora of books that we had to read when we were younger in school, some of the books we had to read were definitely questionable for younger readers.
Lego is Moving its North American Headquarters to Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. How long before the Red Sox start adding even more seats, made out of Legos? Maybe the MBTA grabs a few blocks to patch up the Orange Line.
Some of these you know. Some you won't. 7 celebrities with homes in Rhode Island
For a small state, Rhode Island has a lot of grand real estate. A playground for the rich and the famous during the Gilded Age, the shorelines are dotted with mansions. Some of them are tourist attractions, but others are still functioning vacation homes for today’s elite. From the mansions of Newport to more casual...
Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston
Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
This is Why Maine is Martha Stewart’s ‘Favorite Place’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know Martha Stewart for her DIY crafts and easy-to-follow recipes but more recently, we love her for her hysterical collaborations with Snoop Dogg. The...
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Did You Know This Unexpected ‘Jaws’ Reunion Happened in New England?
These days, we could all benefit from hearing positive stories. And for those of you who are fans of Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, you're gonna like this one. Prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode IV, Jaws was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Collider. It's a simple yet classic film with an instrumental theme that remains unsettling to this day:
Original Front Page of a 102-Year-Old Boston Post Newspaper
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Ever wonder what the front page of a local newspaper looked like 100 years ago? What were the stories, the prices of items, the topics of discussion?
Have You Noticed This Strange Trend When New Hampshire Appears in Movies or TV Shows?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We know New Hampshire is nice. But is it possible we’re just a bit too trusting?. If you’ve done any binge-watching in recent years, you...
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0