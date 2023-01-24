Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
arkvalleyvoice.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident
This is Part I of a Developing Story: What was it like to have at least a half dozen sheriff’s deputies barge into a childcare center? How frightened were those children?. There appears to be a local case of law enforcement asserting their dominance in the public square, and in a school setting in a forceful way. Some might call a response from no less than six to eight Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies to an area childcare facility excessive.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0