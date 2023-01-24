ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident

This is Part I of a Developing Story: What was it like to have at least a half dozen sheriff’s deputies barge into a childcare center? How frightened were those children?. There appears to be a local case of law enforcement asserting their dominance in the public square, and in a school setting in a forceful way. Some might call a response from no less than six to eight Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies to an area childcare facility excessive.
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy