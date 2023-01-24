ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator

By LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week

MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Knight brings home pro rodeo championship

Charlo’s Abigail Knight left very little doubt in the rodeo arena in Great Falls, winning two rounds of barrel racing and winning herself both the overall and average championship at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, held Jan. 12-14. “I have been rodeoing since I was four and did...
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Josiah Cuaresma guides Missoula Big Sky to dramatic comeback win over Kalispell Glacier

MISSOULA – Big Sky’s Josiah Cuaresma caught the ball on the left wing, sized up his defender and rose up for the three. There was no hesitation and no doubt about the result as it tickled the twine, lifting a weight off his shoulders. After being held scoreless in the first half, the Eagles’ leading scorer this season was starting to find his rhythm with the timely fourth-quarter triple.
KALISPELL, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton’s Blome honored by MHSA

The Montana High School Association’s Executive Board held its annual meeting on January 14th & 16th in Missoula. Hamilton’s Activities Director Travis Blome was awarded a MHSA Service Citation during the meeting. The MHSA Executive Board gives this award in recognition of a “Significant Contribution” to the MHSA. At the meeting, the board played a video for Travis, highlighting all that he has done for the MHSA. “Travis has been a huge asset to the MHSA,” said Brian Michelotti, MHSA Executive Director, “and this is an award to recognize him for all his hard work.”
HAMILTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

How toxic are the grounds of a former pulp mill along the Clark Fork River?

On a cold afternoon in mid-November, former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill employee Larry Weeks pointed across the now- toxic waste site where he used to work. “See, there used to be buildings over here. All this was big buildings. Matter of fact, there was a digester that was like 280 feet tall,” Weeks said as he guided about two-dozen scientists, residents and federal environmental officials across the Superfund site, which sprawls across 3,200 acres of historic floodplain 11 miles northwest of Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy