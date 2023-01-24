Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator

Read full article on original website
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Knight brings home pro rodeo championship
Charlo’s Abigail Knight left very little doubt in the rodeo arena in Great Falls, winning two rounds of barrel racing and winning herself both the overall and average championship at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, held Jan. 12-14. “I have been rodeoing since I was four and did...
Josiah Cuaresma guides Missoula Big Sky to dramatic comeback win over Kalispell Glacier
MISSOULA – Big Sky’s Josiah Cuaresma caught the ball on the left wing, sized up his defender and rose up for the three. There was no hesitation and no doubt about the result as it tickled the twine, lifting a weight off his shoulders. After being held scoreless in the first half, the Eagles’ leading scorer this season was starting to find his rhythm with the timely fourth-quarter triple.
Hamilton’s Blome honored by MHSA
The Montana High School Association’s Executive Board held its annual meeting on January 14th & 16th in Missoula. Hamilton’s Activities Director Travis Blome was awarded a MHSA Service Citation during the meeting. The MHSA Executive Board gives this award in recognition of a “Significant Contribution” to the MHSA. At the meeting, the board played a video for Travis, highlighting all that he has done for the MHSA. “Travis has been a huge asset to the MHSA,” said Brian Michelotti, MHSA Executive Director, “and this is an award to recognize him for all his hard work.”
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
How toxic are the grounds of a former pulp mill along the Clark Fork River?
On a cold afternoon in mid-November, former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill employee Larry Weeks pointed across the now- toxic waste site where he used to work. “See, there used to be buildings over here. All this was big buildings. Matter of fact, there was a digester that was like 280 feet tall,” Weeks said as he guided about two-dozen scientists, residents and federal environmental officials across the Superfund site, which sprawls across 3,200 acres of historic floodplain 11 miles northwest of Missoula.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
After Almost 6 Years, Has The $4,000,000 Been Proven A Positive?
It has been almost six years since the South Reserve Bitterroot Trail Bridge opened to help connect our trails and to make it easier for people to get east and west on the south side of Missoula. This April will be the six-year anniversary of the opening of the bridge. At a cost of over $4 million. Has it been worth it?
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
Firefighters working on structure fire in 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters are working a structure fire in the 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula Thursday. The City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook asking people to stay out of the area to allow firefighters to work on the fire. MFD said they will update with...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
Missoula Denny’s suddenly closes its doors
The Denny's on Brooks Street in Missoula suddenly closed over the weekend after 26 years of serving customers.
Biggest country show ever set for Missoula’s Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Prepare for impeccable harmonies to bounce off the walls of the Blackfoot River Canyon this summer, when one of the biggest country music acts to ever play at Missoula's favorite concert venue take the stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Logjam Presents announced Wednesday morning that Grammy Award-winning act Little Big...
Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
Concerned parents attend school board meeting to question lesson’s purpose
HOT SPRINGS – A lesson that was taught by a guidance counselor to their elementary school-aged children brought a group of concerned parents to the Hot Springs School Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, where they spoke during Public Participation and asked the board to reprimand the counselor and apologize to the students.
Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
