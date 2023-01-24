Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird was formally sworn into office Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Attorney General's Office) A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that...
Illinois' Republican lawmakers reject graduated income tax proposal once again
Republicans fear there will be another attempt at approving graduated income tax in Illinois and have many arguments against the measure-reminding everyone how the idea failed in 2020.
Corydon Times-Republican
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
Secretary of State Giannoulias reveals rejected vanity plates in 2022
Small percentage prohibited for violating the state’s vehicle code. There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker: Don’t change high school AP course to appease DeSantis and 'Florida's racist and homophobic laws'
News - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going to battle with the national College Board over what he calls "political grandstanding" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Chicago Democrat is warning the nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include "a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans."
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law on Tuesday. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor's top legislative priorities of the session. All public school...
Corydon Times-Republican
Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the "Students First Act," legislation establishing a private school scholarship program, into law Jan. 24, 2023 at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines after it passed in the early hours that day. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) After years of debate and a decisive...
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
Corydon Times-Republican
What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms
Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois native appointed new IDNR director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Illinois State Representative and southern Illinois native has been named the new director of Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Governor JB Pritzker appointed Natalie Phelps Finnie to lead IDNR on Monday, January 23. Finnie has served as Deputy Director of IDNR since August 2021,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Sioux City's Bishop R. Walker Nickless praises passage of private school assistance bill
SIOUX CITY — Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on Tuesday commended the passage of a state private education assistance bill. The bill, which allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars to finance private schooling, was approved by both houses of the Iowa Legislature after midnight Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the school-voucher program was a top legislative priority, signed it into law Tuesday.
us1049quadcities.com
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Private school scholarship program heads to governor’s desk
Gov. Kim Reynolds made private school scholarships her top priority for the 2023 legislative session. That goal was reached Tuesday, when lawmakers sent the bill to her desk. Reynolds praised the House and Senate passing the bill, saying she planned to sign it later on Tuesday. “For the first time,...
Corydon Times-Republican
Governor wants to fund private school education
Battle lines have been drawn over taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a central part of her 2023 education funding plan. But it was a no contest as Republican legislators passed the bill on Monday. Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall and most other public school education leaders didn’t go away quietly.
Corydon Times-Republican
Local educators weigh in on education bill
Mason City’s Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three...
cilfm.com
Natalie Phelps Finnie appointed IDNR Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A southern Illinoisan will be the next head of the Illinois Department of Natural Resource. Former State Representative Natalie Phelps Finnie replaces former director Colleen Callahan. Finnie has served as Deputy Director of IDNR since August of 2021 where she oversaw the Office of Land...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa House passes governor’s private school scholarship program; Senate debate under way
Rep. John Wills, floor manager for the private school scholarship bill, speaks in support of the governor's proposed education savings account program. The bill passed the Iowa House 54-45 Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa House passed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship proposal just...
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch Now: Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad discusses selection as president of the World Food Prize
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad appointed president of World Food Prize Foundation. Branstad will lead the foundation which gives an annual prize for innovation in quality and quantity of global agriculture.
Comments / 0