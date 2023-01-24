ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Senators Quote Taylor Swift Lyrics During Ticketmaster Hearing

Executives from Live Nation and Ticketmaster were grilled during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. The hearing, which was called “That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition And Protecting Consumers In Live Entertainment,” was organized by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Richard Blumenthal following the debacle surrounding the sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets this past fall.
The Hill

Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power

Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.    The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation,…
AOL Corp

Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year

Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
GEORGIA STATE
GAMINGbible

A U.S. Senator is trying to ban TikTok throughout America

TikTok is a weird and wonderful place. Trends can completely flood For You pages for one day, and then vanish into the night as if they were never there in the first place. It’s truly impossible to be a regular user of the app without having at least five viral audios in your head at any given point.
Deadline

Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”

Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding "new guardrails" to ensure there are no "repeat offenders" who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Everybody calm down about egg prices

Okay, sure, egg prices have soared, generating tons of news stories about the coming eggpocalypse, plus an eggzhausting parade of bad egg puns. As you’ve probably heard, eggs cost 60% more than they did a year ago, causing cake and omelet outrages nationwide. Consumer groups are demanding investigations into price gouging. More Americans want to circumvent Big Egg by raising their own chickens.
denver7.com

Facebook ending Donald Trump's suspension

Former President Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram more than two years after he was banned. Trump was removed from the platforms following the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Facebook said it took action because they believe Trump was "praising" those who engaged in violence at the Capitol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy