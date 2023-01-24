ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

MUK LUKS Cozy Boots only $16.99 + shipping!

As part of Zulily’s Birthday Sale, they are offering MUK LUKS Cozy Boots for just $16.99!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
moneysavingmom.com

Bogs Kid’s Rain Boots only $29.99 + shipping!

Zulily has these Bogs Kid’s Rain Boots for just $29.99 right now!. There are some really cute designs included. These are regularly $85 and this is a great deal on this brand. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And...
moneysavingmom.com

Valentine Pop-It Bundle (24 pack) only $24.99 shipped!

Jane has these Valentine Pop-It Bundles (12 pack) for just $24.99 shipped right now!. These sets are completely assembled and ready to go, your child just needs to sign the back and drop them in their friend’s boxes. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check...
moneysavingmom.com

Eddie Bauer Men’s Logo Taping Joggers only $14.99 shipped (Reg. $65!)

Valid through January 31, 2023.
moneysavingmom.com

Melissa & Doug Sticker Collection and Coloring Pads 3-Pack Set only $12.49!

Get a great deal on this Melissa & Doug Sticker Collection and Coloring Pads Set!. Amazon has this Melissa & Doug Sticker Collection and Coloring Pads Set (3 pack) for just $12.49 right now!. This is such a great deal and these would make fun gift ideas. Sign up for...
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
pethelpful.com

Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload

We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
Mary Duncan

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
pethelpful.com

Farmer's Reaction to Goat's Surprise Babies Is Everything

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @longvalleyacres woke up to one of life's greatest surprises and we're absolutely here for it. She had a feeling one of her mama goats was very close to labor, although she wasn't expecting it this particular day.
Majestic News

Grieving Dad Wants Everyone To Watch The Moment His Family Was Killed

Truck driver Tomasz Kroker loved music. Listening to his favorite tunes while he was on the road was one of the main reasons he loved his job. With so little to distract him from listening to music, he would enjoy hours at a time with nothing but the open road and his favorite tunes. After years of driving this way, he forgot the most important rule of driving – to keep your eyes on the road.
momswhothink.com

15 Best Activities To Do At A Sleepover For Kids

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Briana B.

Nosey Woman Up Late -- What She Sees at Neighbor's House Troubles Her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Anne has made a name for herself in her neighborhood. She has a reputation for being the old, nosey woman who stays in her window. The lonely lady is usually peeking through her blinds, just trying to get a glimpse into the lives of her neighbors. However, this time, she saw something she wishes she didn't, and now she's worried about what to do.

