The first yellow in nearly six hours in the Rolex 24 At Daytona — for Anders Fjordbach crashing the No. 20 High Class Racing LMP2 in the Le Mans chicane — was certainly good news for Meyer Shank Racing, although Chip Ganassi Racing reacted faster, pulling in the No. 01 Cadillac just before the ninth full-course caution came out. The team serviced the No. 01 and replaced Scott Dixon with Sebastien Bourdais, getting the car back out in second as the full-course caution came out. The No. 60, which had its second oil flush of the race an hour earlier, took fuel only when the pits opened. The No. 02 pitted as well, Richard Westbrook going into the car, and the No. 01 topped off, so the top three runners are nose to tail with similar energy stores.

11 HOURS AGO