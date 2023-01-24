Read full article on original website
Johnson, Rockenfeller, and Button to drive NASCAR Garage 56 entry at Le Mans
An eclectic all-star mix of drivers will pilot the joint Rick Hendrick/Chevrolet Garage 56 Project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Seven-time NASCAR champion and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and sports car ace and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will drive the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 at the centenary event this June.
Rolex 24, Hour 4: Acuras run 1-2 in GTP; Corvette tops GTD PRO
What had been a Cadillac-Acura battle now sees both Acuras out front and both Porsches pursuing as the Rolex 24 At Daytona headed into its fifth hour. Colin Braun has the lead again in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, heading Louis Delatraz in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s were third (No. 6, Mathieu Jaminet) and fourth (No. 7, Matt Campbell) as the former Pfaff Motorsports teammates fight for third. Continuing the trend, the three Cadillacs were next, with the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL bringing up the rear of the cars that haven’t had trouble, all still on the lead lap.
Rolex 24, Hour 10: AXR Cadillac holding off MSR Acura
The 10th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona opened with Tom Blomqvist making an aggressive charge to the front in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura ARX-06, and ended with Colin Braun heading the same direction. “We’ve got a great car,” said Blomqvist. “You have got to manage so...
Winward in a thrash to get backup car ready for Rolex 24
Winward Racing’s backup car has arrived at Daytona International Speedway and the crew is working hard to get it into racing shape to replace the car Lucas Auer crashed in practice yesterday. Auer crashed the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG in Turn 2 in the first official practice session for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, moments after setting the fastest GTD time of the session. Philip Ellis had qualified the car on pole last weekend.
Chevrolet unveils first GT3-spec Corvette
Corvette Racing has written quite a history over the last quarter-century, including 15 team championships, eight 24 Hours of Le Mans victories and four Rolex 24 At Daytona wins. But an entirely new chapter begins in January 2024 when the Corvette Z06 GT3.R makes its competition debut at the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona.
‘So many drivers today have forgotten why they got into racing, but Kyle Busch hasn’t’ - Childress
The early union of Richard Childress and Kyle Busch is off to a good start as the NASCAR Cup Series champion owner and the two-time champion driver continue to get to know each other. Earlier this month, Busch participated in the Goodyear tire test at Circuit of The Americas. Busch...
Rolex 24, Hour 9: CGR Cadillac leads, but Blomqvist is on a charge
The ninth hour came to an end shortly after the end of the Rolex 24 At Daytona’s fifth full-course caution to replace a tire barrier that had been dislodged and was just off the racing surface. The caution lasted a bit over 20 minutes, allowing everyone who desired to pit. However a few cars were a bit off sequence, having pitted just before the caution came out and gained during the caution.
Inside the SCCA - A new era in sports car racing
Episode 86 of Inside the SCCA is a keynote I moderated for the SCCA’s National Convention. On the eve of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA President John Doonan and SCCA VP Eric Prill join me to discuss the return of GTP, new U.S. involvement in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and how SCCA continues to be a critical part of professional motorsports.
Rolex 24, Hour 21: FCY helps MSR Acura back to the lead
The first yellow in nearly six hours in the Rolex 24 At Daytona — for Anders Fjordbach crashing the No. 20 High Class Racing LMP2 in the Le Mans chicane — was certainly good news for Meyer Shank Racing, although Chip Ganassi Racing reacted faster, pulling in the No. 01 Cadillac just before the ninth full-course caution came out. The team serviced the No. 01 and replaced Scott Dixon with Sebastien Bourdais, getting the car back out in second as the full-course caution came out. The No. 60, which had its second oil flush of the race an hour earlier, took fuel only when the pits opened. The No. 02 pitted as well, Richard Westbrook going into the car, and the No. 01 topped off, so the top three runners are nose to tail with similar energy stores.
Rolex 24, Hour 18: Korthoff Mercedes falls from GTD lead
The sun has broken through over the Rolex 24 At Daytona and while some teams established themselves for the final six hours, others faltered, including the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 which was leading the race in GTD when it went behind the wall with a mechanical issue. The No. 32 had begun to emerge in the GTD conversation in the early hours but the traditionally welcoming sight of sunlight was far from it for the team.
Alfa Romeo gets new title partner as PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri
The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has signed what it calls a “record-breaking” title partnership with Stake, as its former title partner PKN ORLEN joins AlphaTauri. Predominantly a crypto casino and sports betting platform, Stake is described as one of the “world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands” by Sauber, as it joins on a multi-year partnership. In the first year it will serve as co-title sponsor alongside Alfa Romeo, with the Italian car brand’s deal ending at the end of 2023.
Rebel Rock targets Corvette Z06 GT3.R for IMEC campaign
Although General Motors remains mum about potential customers for the just-revealed Corvette Z06 GT3.R, there is at least one team targeting an IMSA program with GM’s new customer-focused GT3 car. Rebel Rock Racing, which has raced a Camaro GT4.R — now in its last year of homologation — in...
Andersson to stay with Abt Cupra for 2023 Extreme E season
Abt Cupra will retain Klara Andersson for the upcoming third season of Extreme E after she impressed during two stand-in appearances at the end of last year. Andersson was drafted in late-on to replace Jutta Kleinschmidt at the Copper X Prix in Chile after the 2001 Dakar Rally winner was injured during practice. There she went on to help Nasser Al-Attiyah to the team’s first podium of the year, before the pair won the season finale in Uruguay, making 22-year-old Andersson the series’ youngest race winner in the process.
WeatherTech, Heart of Racing claim GT victories at Daytona
Cooper MacNeil was missing one trophy in his racing career, and after WeatherTech Racing won GTD PRO in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, he has it. MacNeil was racing in his final IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race, stepping aside to concentrate on the family business. Running a full-season GTD PRO effort int he No. 79 Mercedes-AMG, the team brought Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon on board, supplemented by Maro Engel for the endurance races, and started the season in the best way possible.
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans
Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
WIMNA welcomes supporters to Daytona
Women in Motorsports NA (WIMNA) co-founders Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta welcomed many WIMNA supporters and women participants to Daytona during the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 At Daytona weekend. St. James, who started racing in 1974 and is a seven-time Indy 500 competitor and 2022 Automotive Hall...
Team Norway’s Petter and Oliver Solberg retain ROC Nations Cup
Team Norway’s father and son pairing of Petter and Oliver Solberg took a stunning victory in the ROC Nations Cup on the snow and ice of Sweden’s Pite Havsbad, to retain the title they first won last year. On a sunny afternoon on the frozen Baltic Sea just...
‘Virtual Energy’ will determine GTP pit stop time
Megajoules. Time. Energy usage. These are the new buzzwords for pit stops in the GTP class. The time a GTP car is in the pits during the Rolex 24 At Daytona may not depend on how much time it takes to refuel the tank, nor change the tires, nor do a driver change. What will determine the time a car is stationary in the pits is how much energy the car has used in the previous stint, or how much it needs for the next.
MSR Acura wins Rolex 24 again as Proton grabs LMP2, AWA takes LMP3
It was all change at the top of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. The new GTP class brought a crop of never-raced LMDH cars, with new manufacturers Porsche and BMW joining Acura and Cadillac, new teams, and new technology. It was a dive headfirst into the unknown.
Rolex 24, Hour 6: Heart of Racing leads both GT classes
With a quarter of the Rolex 24 At Daytona complete, Filipe Albuquerque is out front in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 as the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 has had battery problems. The Porsche spent 25 minutes in the garage changing the ESS before getting back on track 20 laps down. It’s Acura, Cadillac, Acura, Cadillac at the front, WTR chased by Action Express, Meyer Shank and Chip Ganassi Racing.
