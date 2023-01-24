Recently we spotted this patent filed in 2022 by Dave Weagle (yes, that Dave Weagle of suspension-designing fame) for a "sequential adjacent drive assembly". Basically, it's a drive system for high-pivot suspension bikes that uses two chains: one connecting a sprocket on the crank to a driven sprocket above it, which is fixed to the frame on a bearing and connected to an adjacent and co-axial sprocket that drives a second chain. In turn, that second chain drives the cassette.

