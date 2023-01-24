Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Covington Renews PT6A Engine Overhaul Designation
Covington Aircraft Engines has received certification renewal as a Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) designated overhaul facility. The certification allows Covington to carry out factory-authorized maintenance, warranty, and parts support work on 59 variants of the P&WC PT6A turboprop engine. “Today marks the third renewal of our agreement with Pratt...
CNBC
How these new electric aircraft could disrupt the $49 billion helicopter industry
Vertical lift aircraft have existed for more than a century in the form of helicopters. But the $49 billion industry faces a rapidly emerging threat. An estimated 200 companies are working to build electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs), a new type of small passenger aircraft designed for transportation within congested urban environments.
Aviation International News
Airbus Helicopters Continues Market Leadership in 2022
Airbus Helicopters said it maintained its 52 percent share of the civil and parapublic helicopter market in 2022 with 374 orders and 344 deliveries. Customer fleet hours, meanwhile, returned to pre-pamndemic 2019 levels. Demand for the company’s turbine singles and light twins again led the way, collectively accounting for 342...
This ‘airliner of the future’ has a radical new wing design
A rendering of what the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator could look like; its first flight could be in 2028. BoeingNASA and Boeing are collaborating to create the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator, which will feature long wings supported by trusses. It could first fly in 2028.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
Top Speed
Can The Upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Pose A Threat To Harley And Indian's Middle-Weight Lineup?
Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 is the company's first cruiser. This motorcycle is designed differently than anything the Royal Enfield motorcycle company has previously produced. The novelty of this bike comes down to its unique components and the care taken by Royal Enfield to produce a cruiser that is a unique experience to ride. This cruiser has the potential to disrupt the motorcycle industry by presenting a high-quality alternative to Harley-Davidson and its middleweight motorcycle lineup.
ctemag.com
Australian manufacturer finds its niche in equine dental products
Based in Bendigo, Victoria, The Edge Equine is an Australian manufacturer of equine dental products, primarily rasps for manual horse dentistry. The company also provides commercial industrial sharpening services for the central Victorian region – specializing in high-precision sharpening such as broach drills, annular cutters, saw blades, and router bits for local commercial cabinet makers, sawmills, and food processors.
helihub.com
Macfarlanes advises CHC on sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK
Macfarlanes is advising CHC Helicopter Group, the global helicopter company specialising in transportation and search and rescue operations, in addition to maintenance and overhaul services, on its sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS UK) to Ultimate Aviation Group, a South African headquartered international aviation business. CHC will retain its existing UK offshore oil and gas aviation business, operated through CHC Scotia.
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
insideevs.com
Toyota And Douze Cycles Team Up To Release New Electric Cargo Bike
Across the globe, automakers are making the shift to two wheels by offering electrically assisted bicycles alongside developing electric cars for various markets around the globe. In France, in particular, the government has been pretty aggressive in promoting electric bicycles as a solid alternative to driving a car, especially on trips in and around the city.
Engadget
Lucid made more cars in 2022 than it ultimately expected
Lucid had such lofty goals for 2022. It originally planned to build 20,000 vehicles during the year. But, due to supply chain issues and a shortage of parts, it had to revise down the target to between 12,000 and 14,000 and then again to between 6,000 and 7,000 units. Ultimately, though, Lucid ended up beating that annual guidance.
helihub.com
Schweizer appoints Senior Sales Rep for Europe and UK
Schweizer is pleased to announce Peter Behr has joined the helicopter manufacturer as Senior Sales Representative for Europe and the U.K. Based in Germany, Behr is responsible for providing current and new Schweizer customers long-term, personalized Schweizer support by overseeing aircraft sales, parts sales and service, and tailor-made solutions. Behr...
torquenews.com
Ford Offers Remote Pickup, Delivery For Repairs, Mobile Service
Ford has begun a new service that allows customers to have their vehicles picked up and dropped off for service. The new service follows a J.D. Power Study on customer satisfaction. The program also allows customers to have mobile service, as well. When you see a flatbed roll up to...
Pinkbike.com
Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System
Recently we spotted this patent filed in 2022 by Dave Weagle (yes, that Dave Weagle of suspension-designing fame) for a "sequential adjacent drive assembly". Basically, it's a drive system for high-pivot suspension bikes that uses two chains: one connecting a sprocket on the crank to a driven sprocket above it, which is fixed to the frame on a bearing and connected to an adjacent and co-axial sprocket that drives a second chain. In turn, that second chain drives the cassette.
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
3DPrint.com
Velo3D Validates Distributed 3D Printing for Oil and Gas
One of the competitive edges inherent in additive manufacturing (AM) that giant global corporate operations seem most intrigued by is the potential to create distributed supply chains. At the same time, that will remain largely just a possibility, so long as the networking software capabilities in the AM sector lag behind the progress made in hardware.
Woonsocket Call
Luminar Media Group, Inc. Acquires Royale De Monte Carlo Vodka
McapMediaWire -- Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LRGR) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a group of companies that own the importation, distribution. and trademarks for Royale de Monte Carlo vodka, an Ultra Premium vodka brand imported from France. As part of the...
Bikerumor
BearingProTools Adds Affordable Wind-Out Bearing Extractor and Specific Tool Kits for Over 500 Bikes
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Scottish tool manufacturer, BearingProTools, continues to expand its range of affordable bearing pullers and bearing presses. Of note is the wind-out bearing puller that allows you to, well, wind-out the bearing in a slow and controlled manner, preferable to tapping it out with a hammer. These new designs complement the brand’s somewhat extensive array of frame bearing tool kits, with the number of bike-specific tool kits now upwards of 500!
agequipmentintelligence.com
December 2022 Tractor & Combine Analysis
Our data base for tractor retail sales and field inventory is derived from AEM’s monthly Flash Reports. Under 40 Horsepower Tractors – The sale of tractors in this category certainly did not rise to our original forecast expectation due to unforeseen inflationary pressures on the U.S. general economy.
bikeexif.com
Firecracker: Steady Garage’s custom Honda Grom 125
On paper, a 10 hp motorcycle with a seat height of 30 inches doesn’t sound particularly exciting. And yet the Honda Grom remains one of the funnest and most adored motorcycles on the planet. If you can’t understand why, stop reading right now and go take one for a...
