Read full article on original website
Related
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
AOL Corp
Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses
LONDON (Reuters) - Shell has launched a strategic review of its home energy retail businesses in Britain, the Netherlands and Germany in the wake of "tough market conditions", it said on Thursday. European energy suppliers have struggled over the past year with soaring wholesale prices and efforts by governments to...
financemagnates.com
Fintech Plum Expands European Footprint by Entering 5 New Countries
Plum Fintech Limited, trading as Plum, has expanded its footprint in Europe by launching services in five countries: Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, and Cyprus. The platform is already available in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ireland, and Belgium. Plum Fintech Expands Geographical Footprint in Europe. The fintech platform offers...
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Europe regulator says 'hopefully converging' with Boeing on 777X
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Europe's chief aviation regulator pointed on Tuesday to a narrowing gap in talks with Boeing (BA.N) over cockpit design requirements for the future 777X airliner.
TechCrunch
European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index
Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
dallasexpress.com
Boeing Wins $425M NASA Contract
Boeing has secured a contract with NASA to build the next generation of aircraft. The Chicago-based aviation company will receive $425 million of taxpayer money from NASA under a Funded Space Act agreement over the next seven years to develop and test a new type of fuel-efficient airplane with ultra-thin wings, according to GeekWire.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Visa 1Q profits rise 6%, new CEO to take over Feb. 1
NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processing giant Visa Inc. said Thursday that its profits rose 6% in its latest quarter from a year earlier, helped by the continued rise of digital payments across the globe. The company also said its current CEO, Al Kelly, will step down...
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
helihub.com
Macfarlanes advises CHC on sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK
Macfarlanes is advising CHC Helicopter Group, the global helicopter company specialising in transportation and search and rescue operations, in addition to maintenance and overhaul services, on its sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS UK) to Ultimate Aviation Group, a South African headquartered international aviation business. CHC will retain its existing UK offshore oil and gas aviation business, operated through CHC Scotia.
helihub.com
Meet the BHA at RotorTech
RotorTech, in association with BHA, will incorporate a ‘Meet the BHA’ initiative for its 2023 Event with a BHA meeting area and a seminar event hosted by Tim Fauchon, CEO of the association. The seminar will include a swift round-up of EASA, Department for Transport, and CAA issues...
Shell puts 2,000 UK jobs at risk with review of Shell Energy retail division
Company weighing options including exit from domestic energy and broadband sectors in UK, Netherlands and Germany
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
kalkinemedia.com
European regulator sees progress in talks on Boeing 777X
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Europe's chief aviation regulator pointed on Tuesday to a narrowing gap in talks with Boeing over cockpit design requirements for the future 777X airliner. European regulators have been seen at odds with Boeing for more than a year over changes they want in flight controls of the latest version of the 777 - a stand-off that has contributed to a cumulative five-year delay, according to industry sources.
ZDNet
Australia, Singapore firms amongst most likely to halt digital transformation due to cyberwarfare risks
Organisations in Australia, the US, and Singapore are amongst the top most likely to put a halt on their digital transformation initiatives due to cyberwarfare threats. Their counterparts in Japan are the least likely to pay in the event of a ransomware attack, joining government organisations as the sector least likely to do so as well.
marinelink.com
Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder
IWS Fleet AS has ordered two more Walk-to-Work commissioning service operations vessels (“CSOV”) from China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. The company said Tuesday that the two newbuilds would be delivered in the second quarter of 2025. Following the delivery, the offshore wind vessel owner will have a...
helihub.com
Preowned Single Engine Helicopter Sales Decline
Aero Asset’s Heli Market Trends 2022 Annual Single Engine Report shows preowned helicopter sales were down 12 percent compared to 2021. The report covers single engine preowned helicopter models in production and variants, with recent retail sales activity in all configurations. For the year, 2022 saw 212 units sell,...
Comments / 0