ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe

Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
AOL Corp

Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell has launched a strategic review of its home energy retail businesses in Britain, the Netherlands and Germany in the wake of "tough market conditions", it said on Thursday. European energy suppliers have struggled over the past year with soaring wholesale prices and efforts by governments to...
financemagnates.com

Fintech Plum Expands European Footprint by Entering 5 New Countries

Plum Fintech Limited, trading as Plum, has expanded its footprint in Europe by launching services in five countries: Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, and Cyprus. The platform is already available in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ireland, and Belgium. Plum Fintech Expands Geographical Footprint in Europe. The fintech platform offers...
TechCrunch

European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index

Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
dallasexpress.com

Boeing Wins $425M NASA Contract

Boeing has secured a contract with NASA to build the next generation of aircraft. The Chicago-based aviation company will receive $425 million of taxpayer money from NASA under a Funded Space Act agreement over the next seven years to develop and test a new type of fuel-efficient airplane with ultra-thin wings, according to GeekWire.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts

UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
accessinternational.media

ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental

The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental ‎companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
helihub.com

Macfarlanes advises CHC on sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK

Macfarlanes is advising CHC Helicopter Group, the global helicopter company specialising in transportation and search and rescue operations, in addition to maintenance and overhaul services, on its sale of Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHS UK) to Ultimate Aviation Group, a South African headquartered international aviation business. CHC will retain its existing UK offshore oil and gas aviation business, operated through CHC Scotia.
helihub.com

Meet the BHA at RotorTech

RotorTech, in association with BHA, will incorporate a ‘Meet the BHA’ initiative for its 2023 Event with a BHA meeting area and a seminar event hosted by Tim Fauchon, CEO of the association. The seminar will include a swift round-up of EASA, Department for Transport, and CAA issues...
PYMNTS

EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity

Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
PYMNTS

FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US

FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
kalkinemedia.com

European regulator sees progress in talks on Boeing 777X

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Europe's chief aviation regulator pointed on Tuesday to a narrowing gap in talks with Boeing over cockpit design requirements for the future 777X airliner. European regulators have been seen at odds with Boeing for more than a year over changes they want in flight controls of the latest version of the 777 - a stand-off that has contributed to a cumulative five-year delay, according to industry sources.
marinelink.com

Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder

IWS Fleet AS has ordered two more Walk-to-Work commissioning service operations vessels (“CSOV”) from China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. The company said Tuesday that the two newbuilds would be delivered in the second quarter of 2025. Following the delivery, the offshore wind vessel owner will have a...
helihub.com

Preowned Single Engine Helicopter Sales Decline

Aero Asset’s Heli Market Trends 2022 Annual Single Engine Report shows preowned helicopter sales were down 12 percent compared to 2021. The report covers single engine preowned helicopter models in production and variants, with recent retail sales activity in all configurations. For the year, 2022 saw 212 units sell,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy