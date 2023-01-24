Read full article on original website
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend
Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
