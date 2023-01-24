Michelangelo, Da Vinci and Raphael are the artists whose works form the basis of 15th century Florentine art. Chicago-born artist Thelonious Stokes was inspired by these brilliant painters and other old masters, while studying at the prestigious Florence Academy of Art in Italy. Stokes reconceptualizes Judeo-Christian themes in the style of European Renaissance art with Black figures as subjects in his show “To the Last Page,” presented by United Talent Agency here in Atlanta at Pullman Yards. The artist joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, all the way from Florence, to share about his work in the exhibit.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO