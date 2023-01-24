Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wabe.org
Artist Thelonious Stokes reimagines Judeo-Christian themes using Black images in Renaissance-style art
Michelangelo, Da Vinci and Raphael are the artists whose works form the basis of 15th century Florentine art. Chicago-born artist Thelonious Stokes was inspired by these brilliant painters and other old masters, while studying at the prestigious Florence Academy of Art in Italy. Stokes reconceptualizes Judeo-Christian themes in the style of European Renaissance art with Black figures as subjects in his show “To the Last Page,” presented by United Talent Agency here in Atlanta at Pullman Yards. The artist joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom, all the way from Florence, to share about his work in the exhibit.
wabe.org
Gridlocked: What’s Moving Atlanta?
You’ve probably seen the rankings, and the headlines: Atlanta has a traffic problem. And, experts say it’s only expected to get worse as the city’s population grows. What does this mean for the quality of life for current and future Atlanta residents? And, what are some of the solutions to creating safer streets for all?
wabe.org
Atlanta artist and teacher David Batterman's work asserts creative social commentary
On the “City Lights” series “Speaking of Art,” local artists share insights into their influences, processes and experiences in town. David Batterman is an Atlanta-based multimedia artist whose skills encompass photography, collage and video. His visual artwork mainly favors collage, and he’s known for surreal, portrait-style depictions of composite human-like figures suspended in unusual places; a seated figure might be posed neatly in midair above an alpine mountain peak, for example, or against a background of radially bursting skyscrapers.
wabe.org
‘Cop City’ is now a national story, Georgians have runoff election fatigue
On this week’s edition of Political Breakfast, Republican Strategist Brian Robinson and Atlanta Civic Circle Executive Director Saba Long weigh in on the violence at the proposed police training facility in South Dekalb County, and how we can push forward a productive conversation about the future of the facility without violence.
wabe.org
Georgia Log Cabin leaders discuss legislative priorities; DeKalb County DA recuses herself
Sergio Mendez and Coleman Williamson with the Georgia Log Cabin Republicans, discuss their organization’s top legislative priorities for 2023. Plus, Former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore discusses several pending legal cases, including DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s decision to recuse herself from reviewing the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that took place at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.
wabe.org
Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective connect Afrobeat, hip-hop, soul and jazz to the African Diaspora
On City Lights’ series “Speaking of Music,” local musicians share work and stories in their own voices. This installment spotlights Mausiki Scales, an Atlanta musician, and music professor. His band, Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, “explores the thread that links the music of Africa and the African Diaspora.” He further described their musical oeuvre: “We connect the dots between Afrobeat, hip-hop, soul and jazz.”
wabe.org
DeKalb DA recuses herself from filing charges in shooting case at ‘Cop City’
The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is recusing itself from the decision on whether to file charges in the officer-involved shooting at the planned site of Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Facility. Authorities allege that during a raid on Jan. 18 at the site nicknamed “Cop City,” 26-year-old activist...
