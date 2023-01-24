Read full article on original website
Popculture
Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again
Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Rude Golden Globes Producers Tried to Play Austin Butler off Stage Before He Had a Chance to Thank Lisa Marie Presley
All throughout the production and release of Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis, the biopic about the king of rock and roll, there appeared to be a mutual respect between the film’s star, Austin Butler, and Elvis Presley‘s family members, including ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. (Back in 2022, upon the film’s release, Priscilla stated that Butler “got Elvis to a T, I mean to a T. It is unbelievable what this kid did.”)
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Public Appearance Raises Questions About The Star's Final Days
Before her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley made a rare public appearance January 10 to attend the Golden Globe Awards in support of the 2022 film "Elvis," a biopic that brought her legendary father Elvis Presley's life to the screen. The movie was a hit with both audiences and critics, earning close to $290 million at the worldwide box office and multiple award nominations. Before actor Austin Butler walked away with a Golden Globe for best actor at the ceremony, Presley walked the red carpet and gave interviews praising his performance, even crashing one interview Butler gave to "Entertainment Tonight." With a pale complexion, Presley told the outlet it was "mind-blowing" watching Butler's performance, adding, "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Elvis Presley’s Graceland Looks Like It Was Designed By Someone on ‘Acid,’ According To Prince Harry
People do tend to view Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, with some reverence but one person isn’t there. Prince Harry, according to his new book, was not impressed at all with Presley’s home one bit. In fact, he thought the person who designed it was on “acid.”
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms
Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
smithmountainlake.com
Lisa Marie Presley honored in Las Vegas, where she worked to preserve father’s legacy
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
Britney Spears’ Ex Is Rooting For Her, But Says The Conservatorship Was In Place For A Reason
Here's what Britney Spears' ex-fiancé has to say about her and the conservatorship now.
Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch
Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
Today’s famous birthdays list for January 24, 2023 includes celebrities Neil Diamond, Aaron Neville
Birthday wishes go out to Neil Diamond, Aaron Neville and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on January 24th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Top celebrity birthdays on January 24,...
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Britney Spears Is Reportedly Not A Happy Camper About Her Fans Calling The Police
After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account, some fans called the police to go check on her.
'With A Heavy Heart,' Billy Bush Talks Seeing Lisa Marie Presley Struggle On The Red Carpet Just Days Before Her Passing
Extra host Billy Bush talked about seeing the late Lisa Marie Presley struggle on the red carpet just days before her untimely passing.
Fans call deputies after Britney Spears deleted Instagram account: report
Fans of Britney Spears called law enforcement after the pop star deleted her Instagram account. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ they received calls about Spears on Tuesday around 11 p.m.
musictimes.com
Austin Butler Finally Credits Vanessa Hudgens for ‘Elvis’ Role Weeks After Fans’ Uproar
Austin Butler amassed negative reactions from fans over the past few weeks after many noticed that he never properly credited Vanessa Hudgens for his role in the hit movie "Elvis." Today the actor is finally speaking out about his ex-girlfriend. It all began when the actor spoke to The Hollywood...
