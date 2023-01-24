Read full article on original website
Lucinda Chua Announces Debut Album Yian, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
London’s Lucinda Chua has announced her debut album: Yian is due out March 24 via 4AD. Accompanying the announcement, she’s unveiled a new song called “Echo,” which arrives with a short film. The Jade Ang Jackman-directed video features extended shots of Chua dancing with handmade Chinese fans as snow falls around her. Check it out below.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
NME
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Shantaia Rides Away From Heartbreak In Cinematic ‘Know You’ Music Video [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Canadian country artist Shantaia's undeniable vocal talents have helped her build an ever-growing fan base and even earned her spots opening for major artists like Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd, and Chris Lane. When it came time to create a music video for her stunning track "Know You," the gifted singer-songwriter...
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Story Behind the Song: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive
“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” is one of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s (BTO) biggest hits, but it actually started off as a joke. “Ain’t” was written by founding member Randy Bachman as the lead single from BTO’s third studio album, Not Fragile, released in 1974. The song was primed for success thanks to the band’s wildly popular previous single, “Takin’ Care of Business.”
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
Stereogum
Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
Megan Moroney Delivers Perfect Acoustic Cover Of Zach Bryan’s Fan-Favorite Song “The Good I’ll Do”
I like it.. I like it a lot. Megan Moroney recently did a fantastic acoustic cover of Zach Bryan’s “The Good I’ll Do,” which was included on his massive 2022 debut studio album American Heartbreak. The song was also featured on an episode of the hit...
guitar.com
John Mayer announces solo acoustic tour for first time in his career
John Mayer has announced his first ever solo acoustic tour, due to take place this Spring across the US and Canada. Back on the 19 January, Mayer began teasing some kind of event, writing in an Instagram post, “It wasn’t time until it was”, along with a ticket emoji – and it looks like the news is here.
The FADER
Song You Need: Avalon Emerson’s world expands with “Sandrail Silhouette”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In 2020, Avalon Emerson released her DJ-Kicks mix, an installment of the long-running series that soon became a fan favorite. It was a significant career moment for Emerson, who moved from San Francisco to Berlin in 2014 and became a regular at Berghain, as well as a tent-filling staple of festivals across Europe and North America. It was all the more striking, then, that she chose that mix album as a platform to debut a cover of The Magnetic Fields’ "Long-Forgotten Fairytale." Though her vocals were smothered with effects, the message was clear; Emerson was eyeing a spot beyond her decks.
Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us
At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.” But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
digg.com
The Most Listened-To Artists And Songs In Each Country, Mapped
These are the world's most streamed artists and songs, based on YouTube data. You may have seen our round-ups of the best songs and albums of 2022, but which artists and tracks were listened to the most last year?. Liberty Games analyzed play counts from YouTube's Video Music Charts to...
