This TikToker’s “Earthship” Home Is Going Viral Because It’s Both Beautiful and Incredibly Eco-Friendly

Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
Before and After: A tired Californian home was made lighter, airier and given the most beautiful wood kitchen island
It's not always easy to look at the bare bones of a house - and a tired, dated and faded house at that - and imagine how it can be breathed back to life. Yet this traditional English style home in Atherton, California, needed just that amount of vision, that belief that something could be done. The problem was the house was not a total wreck, which almost makes it harder. The kitchen was functional - it just had a floral pelmet over the windows and an uninspiring oak island. The staircase was grand, or at least it would have been, once, but its constant corners and hard edges were formal and uninviting. Could this space really become a shining example of the best in transitional style?
Apartment Therapy
This House Is Going Viral on TikTok for Having “The Worst Layout Ever”
An “open-concept” layout is a huge draw for many would-be homeowners. Being able to converse with people in the dining room or keep an eye on the kids in the living room while you’re in the kitchen is a major selling point. But one house currently listed on Zillow takes open-concept living to an entirely new level, and it’s going viral on TikTok because of it.
This TikToker Has a Secret Butler’s Pantry and Laundry Room Hidden In the Kitchen Cabinets
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Couple missing with newborn baby may have been sleeping rough, police fear
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon last seen on 7 January in east London after buying tent and bedding
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
msn.com
Unidentified Quadrupedal Creature Washes Up on Shore
Pale white flesh that seems like it has never seen sunlight is in the process of decay but sharp, angular teeth can be seen jutting out from what once was a jaw of some sort on a bizarre carcass that washed up on a beach. The camera pans around to the front of the monstrous face, showing a short, flat snout gaping open to display a fearsome bite on an otherwise round and bulbous head. It has a thick neck leading to a long twisted body that seems to have four human-like limbs that end in long claws.
Flight attendants reveal how they pick their favorite passengers and it might have to do with the safety demonstration
Flight attendants do have their favorite passengers on board a flight. And all it means is that these passengers get treated better than others. It's not difficult to become one of the favored passengers on a flight and some flight attendants are revealing some of the things they look for as soon as you board a flight.
TODAY.com
Animal shelter goes viral with adoption ad for ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog
He's a 26-pound, black-and-white dog up for adoption at Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York. "At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 17 that has gone viral. "Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package."
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
Woman Discovers Previous Home Owner Custom Built Hidden Storage In Kitchen
What a lucky and happy discovery!
Dad’s video tribute to mom of newborn goes viral for all the wrong reasons
One dad is answering to TikTok outrage over a tribute to his overwhelmed wife. "Today, I walked in on my wife working out while our newborn napped," Phil Mackenzie, 35, of Ontario, Canada, captioned a viral TikTok video of his wife Brodie exercising at home. "Our house was a disaster....
It was our baby daughter’s first time at nursery and we knew there would be tears – but they weren’t ours | Séamas O'Reilly
We hover anxiously until the childminder politely tells us to go…
Park Rangers Check Camera Trap and Discover 400 of the 580 Photos it Took 'Were Bear Selfies'
Rangers for a Colorado park system found a surprise when they checked a wildlife camera trap —400 bear selfies. Boulder, Colorado's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) wanted to observe the land system's sensitive wildlife habitats unobtrusively, so park rangers placed nine camera traps across 46,000 acres to see how animals used the area.
The crying started as soon as the decorations started coming down. A woman learns importance of teamwork on wedding day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After the master of the ceremony gave his concluding remarks, I looked at my husband, still wearing my wedding gown, looking all cute, and said, Is that it?? Are we done? Do you mean people are now leaving? I couldn't believe the wedding was over. I fell on the floor and couldn't stop crying!
TikToker Says She's Tired of Her Fellow Remote Workers Ruining a Good Thing
According to a survey conducted by Texas Woman's University, the overall benefits of working from home far outweigh the drawbacks. "Some subjects reported benefitting from new job skills, career planning, positive feelings about their organization or work and quality-of-work output," they found. "Others reported experiencing physical and mental wellness, personal development, work-life balance and increased energy."
thesource.com
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Raises Controversy
On Monday, Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris. She arrived in a black velvet strapless gown decorated with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label’s Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later. The faux lion head featuring a...
Oreo's New Flavor Is a Clever Take on Cookies and Cream
Stuffed with pieces of the iconic sandwich cookies, 'The Most OREO OREO' hits shelves on Jan. 30 Oreo's newest flavor is an homage to the cookie brand. On Tuesday, the dessert company announced a new limited-edition flavor called "The Most OREO OREO." Similar to cookies and cream, the sweet product features a "Most Stuf" level of creme that's packed with ground-up pieces of Oreo cookie. Available for presale now, the innovative flavor will hit shelves nationwide starting Jan. 30. Since the Oreo is stuffed with itself, the brand decided...
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
livingetc.com
This interior designer’s once drab velvet sofa now looks brand new – the secret? A self-mixed fabric paint
Are you tired of your sofa? Do you want to switch up the color without splashing out on a brand new one? Or maybe you want to restore the fading fabric of your retro sofa to its former glory? If so, you might want to consider giving it a fresh lick of paint.
yankodesign.com
This modern minimal kitchen island is designed to make a tiny kitchen feel luxurious + spacious
Tiny homes and small apartments have become increasingly popular today, as people are beginning to prefer more modest and compact accommodations. Of course, the other fact is that smaller apartments are more widely available and more economical too. You can’t expect to fit full-sized complex kitchens in our modern-day cramped apartments, and this is where we need well-designed kitchen islands that occupy minimum space while providing maximum functionality. And the bathroom brand Falper is here to help us! Falper has dipped its toes into kitchen design with the Small Living Kitchens concept. With the Small Living Kitchens, Falper wanted to transform the experience of kitchens in small homes. It includes islands that are designed to make tiny kitchens feel spacious and luxurious. It brings the sophisticated layouts of larger kitchens to small homes in a more compact and streamlined form.
Comments / 0