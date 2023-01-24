ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Related
countynews.tv

Placentia: Suspected DUI Crash Leaves Three Dead Including Child

01.25.2023 | 8:44 PM | PLACENTIA – Two adults and a child were killed in a suspected DUI crash, Wednesday night. The deadly crash was reported at the intersection of West Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street around 8:45 PM. When authorities arrived they located a black sedan and...
PLACENTIA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Crash sends her to hospital

A woman was hospitalized after her car was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Clinton Street and Westminster Avenue in southeast Garden Grove Wednesday morning. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the crash was reported at 10:33 a.m. Firefighter paramedics treated the woman and transported her to a trauma unit at a nearby hospital.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped After Rollover Crash on Freeway Off-Ramp

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A passenger was trapped and injured after a rollover crash on a 71 Freeway off-ramp overnight. Pomona Police Department and California Highway Patrol along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned vehicle northbound 71 Freeway at Holt Avenue in the city of Pomona just before 3:00 a.m., Jan. 26.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

3 armed robbery suspects arrested following brief pursuit in Paramount

Three suspects that had allegedly been robbing people on the street over recent days were taken into custody on Wednesday following a brief pursuit in Paramount. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies began to pursue a vehicle with the three suspects at around 2:30 p.m.After the suspects bailed from their vehicle on foot, near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, deputies were able to successfully locate all three near the refinery in Paramount. No injuries were reported. More to come. 
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Irvine copper pipe thief busted again

On Thursday, Brian Pickett, 43, of Irvine, was arrested by Irvine police officers after burglarizing a building and stealing copper piping in the Great Park area. Pickett has been arrested multiple times in the same area for similar crimes. The Irvine Police Department appreciates the alert resident who recognized Pickett...
IRVINE, CA
signalscv.com

$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall

More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

