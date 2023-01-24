Three suspects that had allegedly been robbing people on the street over recent days were taken into custody on Wednesday following a brief pursuit in Paramount. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies began to pursue a vehicle with the three suspects at around 2:30 p.m.After the suspects bailed from their vehicle on foot, near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, deputies were able to successfully locate all three near the refinery in Paramount. No injuries were reported. More to come.

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO