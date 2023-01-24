Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Placentia: Suspected DUI Crash Leaves Three Dead Including Child
01.25.2023 | 8:44 PM | PLACENTIA – Two adults and a child were killed in a suspected DUI crash, Wednesday night. The deadly crash was reported at the intersection of West Orangethorpe Avenue and South Melrose Street around 8:45 PM. When authorities arrived they located a black sedan and...
Driver Killed After Crashing into Concrete Truck on 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was killed after crashing into a concrete truck just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the 10 Freeway in the city of West Covina. California Highway Patrol and West Covina Fire Department responded to a traffic collision westbound 10 Freeway at...
Man charged with crashing car, dump truck into wife’s house
A man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home in South Los Angeles was charged Wednesday with criminal threats and five counts of vandalism. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, surrendered to authorities Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail,...
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned
Irwindale, Los Angeles County, CA: A tractor-trailer erupted into flames burning the driver on the 210 Freeway in the city of Irwindale just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday,… Read more "Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Produce Catches Fire, Driver Burned"
Crash sends her to hospital
A woman was hospitalized after her car was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Clinton Street and Westminster Avenue in southeast Garden Grove Wednesday morning. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the crash was reported at 10:33 a.m. Firefighter paramedics treated the woman and transported her to a trauma unit at a nearby hospital.
1 Trapped After Rollover Crash on Freeway Off-Ramp
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A passenger was trapped and injured after a rollover crash on a 71 Freeway off-ramp overnight. Pomona Police Department and California Highway Patrol along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned vehicle northbound 71 Freeway at Holt Avenue in the city of Pomona just before 3:00 a.m., Jan. 26.
Man found dead in Anaheim may have been assaulted; police seek people who tried to help
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man who was possibly the victim of an assault was found dead in Anaheim. Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to East Street south of the 91 Freeway regarding a man bleeding in the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anaheim […]
3 armed robbery suspects arrested following brief pursuit in Paramount
Three suspects that had allegedly been robbing people on the street over recent days were taken into custody on Wednesday following a brief pursuit in Paramount. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies began to pursue a vehicle with the three suspects at around 2:30 p.m.After the suspects bailed from their vehicle on foot, near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, deputies were able to successfully locate all three near the refinery in Paramount. No injuries were reported. More to come.
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
Driver shot after SUVs collide in Santa Monica, police say
One person was shot after two SUVs collided in Santa Monica on Tuesday. police said.
The Anaheim Police are searching for a Camry that may have been involved in a collision with a clinic
The Anaheim Police Department is investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023, shortly before 1:00 that afternoon. A white Nissan Sentra that was northbound on Anaheim Blvd. ended up inside the “Clinica Mi Pueblo” at 500 N. Anaheim Blvd. (on the northeast corner of Anaheim Blvd. and Sycamore St.).
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store
On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
Irvine copper pipe thief busted again
On Thursday, Brian Pickett, 43, of Irvine, was arrested by Irvine police officers after burglarizing a building and stealing copper piping in the Great Park area. Pickett has been arrested multiple times in the same area for similar crimes. The Irvine Police Department appreciates the alert resident who recognized Pickett...
California man out on parole arrested for carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery
Police in southern California say a parolee is in custody again after allegedly conducting a carjacking, kidnapping and home invasion robbery last week.
Family expecting to receive body of OC public defender who died in Mexico
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary was expecting to receive the body Thursday so further forensic examination can be done to confirm a cause of death. Officials in Mexico have indicated 33-year-old Elliot...
$30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property stolen in Newhall
More than $30,000 worth of jewelry and personal property was stolen from a Newhall residence, leaving the house ransacked on Tuesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 24500...
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
