ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South

Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments

Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ

Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

$50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County

TRENTON, NJ – A winning Powerball ticket purchased for the January 23rd drawing won the $ 50,000 second prize. The lucky ticket was bought at the Lucky Convenience on U.S. Route 9 in Howell. The winning Powerball numbers for the January 23rd drawing were: 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X.  The post $50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing in Trenton. Family members and police are asking the public to call the police department if they know about her whereabouts. The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance. We are searching for 17-year-old, Katie Lucero who is missing from the Trenton area. Lucero was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket and grey pants. Anyone with information please contact us at 609-989-4170 or 609-989-4000. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy