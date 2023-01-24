Read full article on original website
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Boys Basketball Team of the Week: Middletown South
Four games into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, the Middletown South boys squad was winless and wondering if the ball was ever going to bounce its way. The Eagles took each of those first four games down to the wire, but seemingly found a way to lose all of them: none of the games were decided by more than six points and Middletown South's average margin of defeat was 3.5 points in those four losses.
tworivertimes.com
Saint John Vianney Girls Basketball Knock Off No. 1 Team in the Country
HOLMDEL – Janie Bachmann had to look at the scoreboard twice during her post-game interview to make sure it wasn’t a dream. “It really hasn’t set in that we just beat the No. 1 team in the country… by 11,” Bachmann said. “It’s insane.”
Barriento, Millville stay hot with win over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
Jabbar Barriento knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Millville defeated Bridgeton 71-45 in Bridgeton. Khalon Foster added 16 points for Millville, which won its fourth straight and raised its record to 12-4. Jameel Purnell scored 18 points for Bridgeton (3-15). The N.J. High...
Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments
Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
The Increase In Low Flying Helicopters In Toms River, NJ Is Interesting
If you've seen a low-flying helicopter in and around Toms River this week, there's no reason to feel like Ray Liotta in Good Fellas, they aren't up there watching you. Over the past few days, I've seen a singular helicopter hovering in the same spot for a while not too high in the sky.
NJ Powerball Winner Takes Home $50K At Lucky Convenience Store
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 23. The second-tier prize was worth $50,000. That winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, 2940 U.S. 9, Howell in Monmouth County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 23,...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Wonderful (Seafood) Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Our wonderful team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members and friends never disappoints. We have assembled our own comparative analysis of the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Additionally, we included crabs from...
New Jersey coffee tour: Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode continue their coffee tour at the music and art-themed coffee shop Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River.
The 2023 Band Schedule For Summerfest In Brick, NJ Has Been Released
We may be thick in the middle of a Jersey Shore winter, but one of the most fun summertime events near the Shore has announced its live entertainment schedule. Last year, I got to experience my first Brick Summerfest and was blown away by the free concert series. The bands...
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Forked River woman in critical condition following head-on collision in Manchester, NJ
An investigation continues into a two car accident along Route 530 near Lacey Road in Manchester Township on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 pm leaving a Forked River woman in critical condition. Manchester Police said that Nicholas Briggs, 25, of Whiting was heading west in a Dodge Magnum on Route 530...
New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ
Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
NJ man on electric bike killed in Neptune crash on Route 66
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Monmouth County officials are trying to learn more about what led to a fatal crash Tuesday night along Route 66. While riding through the intersection of the main road and Neptune Boulevard, a 52-year-old male on an electric bicycle collided with the front driver's side corner of a Honda Civic that has been traveling eastbound, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
thelakewoodscoop.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure in Howell and Jackson Will Last Until September
Take note, Bethel Church Road will be closed on the border of Jackson and Howell for bridge repair/replacement for an extended period of time. The closure began Monday, and is expected to remain closed until September.
$50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County
TRENTON, NJ – A winning Powerball ticket purchased for the January 23rd drawing won the $ 50,000 second prize. The lucky ticket was bought at the Lucky Convenience on U.S. Route 9 in Howell. The winning Powerball numbers for the January 23rd drawing were: 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X. The post $50K Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in Monmouth County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly Atlantic City Expressway crash under investigation in Pleasantville
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday evening.
17-year-old reported missing in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing in Trenton. Family members and police are asking the public to call the police department if they know about her whereabouts. The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance. We are searching for 17-year-old, Katie Lucero who is missing from the Trenton area. Lucero was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket and grey pants. Anyone with information please contact us at 609-989-4170 or 609-989-4000. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
