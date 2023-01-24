Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Disable Autoplay on YouTube
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Autoplay can be a pretty useful tool on YouTube. For instance, if you put on a specific song in the background and want it to keep playing similar music. Or if you’re one of those people who like to fall asleep watching videos and just need something to keep playing in the background.
Phone Arena
Kuo says Apple stops work on its Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip to focus on 3nm Apple Silicon
It was less than two weeks ago when we heard that Apple was going to replace Broadcom's chip that handles Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the iPhone. Apple hoped to replace this component with a chip it designed itself. Apple planned to have this homegrown silicon ready in time for the 2025 iPhone 17 line but according to TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo, the man who knows the Apple cafeteria's soup of the day years in advance, the company has stopped development on its Wi-Fi chip.
Google Pixel Tablet plans get streamlined as latest rumor goes all-in on Pro
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in September, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared his finding that the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 code contained references to a second model of Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet. At the time, Wojciechowski believed that there were two versions of the Pixel Tablet in development, referred to internally as tangor and tangorpro. Now, he's tweeted that only one of the two will actually make it to market — the pro version.
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 rolls out with 5G & Bluetooth fixes
Google has released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 for Pixel phones. It is a relatively minor update containing a couple of bug fixes. The latest release comes about two weeks after Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, the second beta update (Beta 2) for the second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR2) based on Android 13.
ZDNet
How to pair Bose Bluetooth headphones to any device
A new pair of Bose headphones comes with the promise of blocking the world out and tuning into your favorite music, podcast, or audiobook. I can personally say that Bose makes listening easy, but the pairing and connecting process is a little less so. To avoid pairing frustration and skip...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Amazon is offering a crazy deal on this Samsung robot vacuum. Save $800 on the Samsung Jet Bot AI+, plus shop more unbeatable deals at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D...
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Apple TV 4K Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For anyone in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple TV 4K is a perfect streaming device for your living room. Along with all the TV shows and movies you can imagine, it is also a great way to enjoy other services like Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.
technewstoday.com
How to Update Software on Samsung TV
Samsung TVs have been running over Tizen OS since 2015. Built with an intuitive design, Tizen pushes regular updates to comply with the changing requirements of broadcast systems and streaming applications. These updates also contain the latest security patches to fix the existing bugs. You can easily update the Samsung...
ZDNet
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
makeuseof.com
How to Troubleshoot Apex Legends Crashing on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like most Battle Royale games, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches. These are understandable to an extent, but it gets frustrating when it crashes on every launch on your Windows 11 PC.
Phone Arena
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
makeuseof.com
Apple Still Offers Security Updates to Devices That Are Almost 10 Years Old
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple's software support has been and continues to be one of the best on the market. In January 2023, the company continued to cement its legacy of prolonged software support by seeding out security updates to older devices going far back as the iPhone 5s, released in 2013.
makeuseof.com
What Makes a Web Browser Secure? Look for These Features
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Web browsers are our window to the World Wide Web, but much like every window, a browser is a two-way street. Hence, not only does a web browser enable us to access the internet, but it also allows malicious entities to peek into our systems.
makeuseof.com
What Is Apple HomeKit Secure Video and Why Would You Want to Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple HomeKit Secure Video is a great way of connecting cameras in and around your home and offers secure video recording. This HomeKit feature allows you to video camera streams, recordings, and notifications in the Home app.
TrustedReviews
How to check if Android 13 is available for your Xperia phone
Here’s how you can quickly and easily check if the big Android 13 update is available for your Sony smartphone. Even if you don’t own one of the lates Sony phones, like the Xperia 1 IV, you might be surprised to see an Android 13 update waiting for you, bringing with it a whole host of new smart features, improved security chops and more.
makeuseof.com
Google "The Last of Us" Now to Infect Your Web Browser With Cordyceps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether it’s in its logo or a user’s search results page, Google is known for adding Easter eggs to pay homage to famous movies, people, and more.
Millions of Android and iPhone owners warned of huge network switch off starting next month
UK operators are preparing to pull the plug on 3G for good next month. Vodafone will kick off the gradual process in February, starting with Plymouth and Basingstoke. And millions appear to be totally oblivious about the huge move. The third-generation technology is now 20 years old and most places...
Comments / 0