Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
SFGate
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SFGate
Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty To Gun Offenses
A member of the Vallejo chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a gun with an altered serial number and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, federal prosecutors said. The guilty plea from 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was issued in a federal courtroom in...
Berkeley police seek help to ID man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman
The video shows a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman near the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday evening.
SFGate
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Road Rage Involving Bicyclist In Tiburon
Police in Tiburon arrested a 70-year-old man Sunday in connection with road rage incident between the man and a person riding a bicycle, the department said. Officers were dispatched at 2:58 p.m. on Sunday to the intersection of Tiburon Boulevard and San Rafael Avenue, where two people were holding down the suspect, police said.
1 person killed in fire at SF apartment complex, SFFD says
Bystanders also rescued three people from the apartment, who did not require medical attention.
SFGate
Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead
A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
SFGate
Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80
RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
SFGate
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
SFGate
8 shot, 1 dead In Macarthur Blvd. shooting
OAKLAND (BCN) Eight people were wounded and one died in a Monday evening shooting in Oakland, a spokesperson for the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6 p.m. after detecting gunshots from the ShotSpotter tool. When police arrived there were no victims,...
SFGate
Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
SFGate
Interstate 80 Reopens After Fatal Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles
RICHMOND (BCN) Interstate 80 has reopened in Richmond after a fatal crash late Wednesday night involving multiple vehicles closed the entire highway in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at...
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
BART director punished for 'cotton-picking' comment during meeting
BART director John McPartland was censured by his fellow directors on Thursday.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
SFGate
'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning
LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
Waymo driverless car brings San Francisco traffic to a halt during rush hour
The car was seemingly confounded by "a very complex and busy intersection."
SFGate
Supes To Consider Matching Police Recruitment Bonuses To Avoid Staffing Shortages
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider matching police recruitment bonuses offered by other jurisdictions in an effort to avoid staffing shortages. Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who introduced the resolution, is also asking the San Francisco Police Commission to develop a plan to reach recommended police staffing levels of 2,182 officers within four years.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
