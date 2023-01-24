ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

SFGate

Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty To Gun Offenses

A member of the Vallejo chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a gun with an altered serial number and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, federal prosecutors said. The guilty plea from 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was issued in a federal courtroom in...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Road Rage Involving Bicyclist In Tiburon

Police in Tiburon arrested a 70-year-old man Sunday in connection with road rage incident between the man and a person riding a bicycle, the department said. Officers were dispatched at 2:58 p.m. on Sunday to the intersection of Tiburon Boulevard and San Rafael Avenue, where two people were holding down the suspect, police said.
TIBURON, CA
SFGate

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
TRACY, CA
SFGate

Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80

RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

8 shot, 1 dead In Macarthur Blvd. shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) Eight people were wounded and one died in a Monday evening shooting in Oakland, a spokesperson for the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 6 p.m. after detecting gunshots from the ShotSpotter tool. When police arrived there were no victims,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Interstate 80 Reopens After Fatal Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles

RICHMOND (BCN) Interstate 80 has reopened in Richmond after a fatal crash late Wednesday night involving multiple vehicles closed the entire highway in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
LAFAYETTE, CA
SFGate

Supes To Consider Matching Police Recruitment Bonuses To Avoid Staffing Shortages

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider matching police recruitment bonuses offered by other jurisdictions in an effort to avoid staffing shortages. Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who introduced the resolution, is also asking the San Francisco Police Commission to develop a plan to reach recommended police staffing levels of 2,182 officers within four years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

