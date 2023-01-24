Read full article on original website
Adams and Hochul ARE ON GREAT TERMS OK
Gov. Kathy Hochul continued her public safety tour ahead of her executive budget presentation, this time joining Mayor Eric Adams to tout subway safety and a reduction of crime on New York City transit on Friday. The pair presented a united front on crime once again, a day after Adams repeatedly sang Hochul’s praises during his State of the City address – even as the governor has remained largely silent on the migrant crisis facing the city.
Albany Legislature looms over Adams' plans for second year in office
Neither State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins nor Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie attended their fellow Democrat’s speech.
cityandstateny.com
5 takeaways from Eric Adams’ State of the City
Crime. Jobs. Housing. Rats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ familiar priorities took center stage at his State of the City speech on Thursday. Gathered at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Adams addressed top government officials, lobbyists, advocates and activists to set an agenda for the new year, and reminded listeners what the administration accomplished in its first year.
cityandstateny.com
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
Jessica Tisch - There’s nothing like being the New York City sanitation commissioner on the day the mayor announces the launch of citywide composting. Jessica Tisch was visibly delighted as the mayor called her out during his State of the City address. Over the next 20 months, voluntary curbside pickup will come to each borough. Watch out rats, you don’t run this city, Tisch does.
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams deliver encouraging message on NYC subway safety
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul, NYC Mayor Eric Adams and police officials joined MTA leadership to deliver what they say is encouraging news for commuters.
cityandstateny.com
Protests over the police killing of Tyre Nichols are expected in NYC tonight. Can the NYPD do better this time?
One of the biggest questions as New York City anticipates possible protests over the police killing of Tyre Nichols is whether the New York City Police Department will better handle demonstrations in the wake of its excessive enforcement used against protesters during the summer of 2020. Police forces across the...
Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent
Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser. At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street. In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
cssny.org
Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022
From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters
Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
Jim Jones Has Impromptu Meeting With NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Drake Concert
Jim Jones' voice will be heard no matter the setting. He recently met NYC Mayor Eric Adams and made sure to speak up on behalf of his community. The post Jim Jones Has Impromptu Meeting With NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Drake Concert appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
COVID Robbed Thousands of NYC Children of Parents. The Kids Need Help.
This story was produced in collaboration with THE CITY, Columbia Journalism Investigations, Type Investigations and City Limits as part of “MISSING THEM,” THE CITY’s COVID memorial and journalism project. Do you know a child who has lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19? Tell us more here. If you know someone who died due to COVID, share their story...
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
amny.com
New York City VA nurses demand more nurse recruitment
A group of about 30 registered nurses rallied outside at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in Lower Manhattan on Thursday demanding more nursing staff, a dedicated nurse recruiter, and better pay. Alongside union reps from National Nurses United (NNU), they called on Timothy Graham, the new executive director,...
NYC pol wants Nazi allies removed from Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the city must remove the names of Nazi collaborators Henri Philippe Pétain and Pierre Laval from the Canyon of Heroes — almost 100 years after they were honored with a ticker-tape parade. “There are difficult calls here on the Canyon of Heroes and the question of reconsidering modern monuments in general, but all of us should agree that Nazi collaborators are simply beyond the pale,” Levine, who is Jewish, told The Post. Pétain and Laval fell into international disgrace after they collaborated with the Third Reich in sending thousands of Jews to their deaths while respectively...
New York City public housing chair set to resign
Gregory Russ has led the beleaguered public housing authority since 2019. NYCHA Chairman Greg Russ will formally step down from the role Thursday, the agency said. [ more › ]
Mayor Eric Adams wimps out on fight for the good schools his core NYC voters demand
Mayor Eric Adams just turned his back on those he claims to fight for the most — striving New York minorities — by letting Chancellor David Banks cancel a Panel on Education Policy vote on co-locating two new Success Academy primary schools in Queens and one in The Bronx. Thousands of parents, overwhelmingly black and Hispanic, in these communities hope to start their young kids at Success, with its long track record of helping its scholars excel. At the regular public schools in these areas, most children leave 5th grade unable to read. The demand is plain: A year ago, SA had...
