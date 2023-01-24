ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Living apart together: The new dating trend sweeping the US that might just save your relationship

On January 2, I woke with a fuzzy head and some brilliant flashbacks to my New Year’s Day antics. I chose to have a very quiet New Year’s Eve and attend a very raucous and ridiculously fun party at a fancy bar on New Year’s Day instead. The ticket price was rather outrageous, but I felt like celebrating the start of a brand-spankin’ new year properly, so I treated myself. YOLO and all that jazz … Now jump forward to the following day and I’m nursing a whopping big hangover. As I lazed about in bed, pondering how to spend my day...
Maya Devi

'Giraffe woman' spent five years stretching her neck with painful metal rings to look more like her favorite animal

A Californian woman, who is obsessed with giraffes, got copper rings around her neck to have a long neck like her favorite animal. Sydney Smith was blessed with a gorgeous long neck and was, therefore, called the ‘giraffe girl’ in middle school. She believed that having a long neck was a symbol of beauty, and was thrilled when she learned about the Kayan people in South East Asia, who adorn brass coils around their necks as tradition. Inspired by them, she wrapped cut coat hangers around her neck when she was a child.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Warzone 2 Armor Plate Changes for Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2's armor plate changes will bring new adjustments to movement and looting. Infinity Ward and Raven Software outlined the path to Season 2 in an extensive article. Players can expect many changes coming to the Battle Royale on Feb. 15. Unlike the original Warzone,...
techvisibility.com

Claims these are generally dating for two yrs

Oh I forgot to mention that he existence together with Infant momma ! He states he desires to get-off their.anyway I also discover he was dating a light lady regarding the three hundred weight and then he is really a good-looking small child..then explained she purchased your a visa and you will many other some thing. ..
MAINE STATE
msn.com

The So-Called "Killing Power" of Your Favorite Rifle Cartridge Is Total B.S.

As a kid, I read far too much writing about guns and took far too much of it seriously. One of the staples of all this verbiage was “killing power,” having to do with assigning mystical numeric values to cartridges’ alleged ability to put game on the ground quickly. These numbers were concocted by calculations involving bullet weight, velocity, muzzle energy, whether Jupiter aligned with Mars, and when low tide occurred in the Bay of Fundy. The only sillier thing I’ve seen is the PSR (Personal Survival Rating) number assigned to contestants on Naked and Afraid. (If the show assigned a PBNADW number—Psychological Problems Not Adequately Dealt With—I’d buy that.)
wpgxfox28.com

How Much Does It Cost to Have a Disney Wedding? You’d Be Surprised

When planning your dream Disney wedding, you may wonder just how much it will cost. Truth be told, you may be surprised by just how affordable a Disney wedding can be! Here are some key factors to keep in mind when estimating your total costs so that you don’t end up going into debt for your wedding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy