Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

5-0-2-7

(five, zero, two, seven)

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

