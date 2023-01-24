Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. The star quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He returned to the game after having his ankle heavily taped by the team’s medical staff. Mahomes vowed to play in the next round. On Wednesday in the team’s press conference, he told the media that he is “ready to go” when asked about his ankle. In practice, he has been spotted jogging on the ankle and does look to be in good shape for the game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO