Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch
Tracy Wolfson, NFL ON CBS lead reporter, is preparing to contribute to the network's coverage of the AFC Championship for the 10th consecutive year - and fifth straight at Arrowhead Stadium - when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Wolfson also reported from the Bengals' divisional-round win in Buffalo,...
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. They can’t understand...
They gotta read us. Enquirer offers everything you need to know about Bengals vs. Chiefs
As the excitement continues ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' AFC championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Enquirer staff writers and photographers left no angle uncovered. Here's a complete list of this week's offerings, some season highlights and some fun stuff. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game...
Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
The Kansas City Chiefs Need to Show They Can Beat the Cincinnati Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs’ showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals have had the Chiefs’ number in each of their last three meetings, so can Kansas City beat a team that seems to be their kryptonite?
Patrick Mahomes Will Play in 2023 AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. The star quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He returned to the game after having his ankle heavily taped by the team’s medical staff. Mahomes vowed to play in the next round. On Wednesday in the team’s press conference, he told the media that he is “ready to go” when asked about his ankle. In practice, he has been spotted jogging on the ankle and does look to be in good shape for the game.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash
Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
