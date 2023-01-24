ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker

Panthers reportedly didn't speak to Steve Wilks about assistant role under Frank Reich

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers passed on interim coach Steve Wilks, instead hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role. As the Panthers' coaching search concluded, a ludicrous notion began to spread that Carolina would like to have Wilks and Reich on the same staff in a perfect world. According to Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers never had conversations with either candidate related to working together.
CHARLOTTE, NC
defpen

Patrick Mahomes Will Play in 2023 AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. The star quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He returned to the game after having his ankle heavily taped by the team’s medical staff. Mahomes vowed to play in the next round. On Wednesday in the team’s press conference, he told the media that he is “ready to go” when asked about his ankle. In practice, he has been spotted jogging on the ankle and does look to be in good shape for the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
The Comeback

Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash

Arrowhead Stadium will have a new name in Sunday’s AFC championship clash, according to one Cincinnati Bengals player. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton told ESPN he’s personally renaming the iconic stadium and longtime home of the Kansas City Chiefs to “Burrowhead Stadium” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of this weekend’s big game. Read more... The post Bengals CB roasts Arrowhead Stadium ahead of AFC clash appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year

The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.

