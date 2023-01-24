Read full article on original website
Dodgers: LA's Top Prospect Seen Working Out With MLB Teammates
He's the most intriguing prospect in a loaded farm system.
Pirates demote ex-Yankees slugger
It’s back to the minors for Miguel Andujar, who has been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Kevin Gorman reports “Andujar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andujar when they signed Andrew McCutchen, gambling that no team would claim his $1.525M salary.”
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Aubrey Bruce: Andrew McCutchen loves Pittsburgh and Pirates fans…but what about the team’s owner?
ANDREW MCCUTCHEN is back in Pittsburgh. There are many athletes that become synonymous with various cities that they play in. During this era of team-jumping and money-only-equaling loyalty, oftentimes for financial reasons a player may not be with a franchise long enough to become loyal. It can also be said for some that the only team logo that inspires commitment from a few individuals and their agents is the photos of dead presidents.
2022 White Sox in Review: Seby Zavala
The White Sox backup catcher’s role expanded after showing improvement.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Red Reporter
Cincinnati Reds links - That’s it, these are your Reds
Connor Overton will turn 30 this summer, and he’s thrown a grand total of 48.1 IP at the big league level in his entire career. Nicks Senzel and Solak combined for 8 homers and nary a triple during the 2022 MLB season. Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims combined for...
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
FOX Sports
Athletics trade LHP Cole Irvin to Orioles for minor leaguer
BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday along with minor league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz. Oakland had already dealt catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves this offseason after last year's trade-heavy winter sending away...
MLB Hot Stove: Cincinnati Reds Offseason Additions and Subtractions
The Cincinnati Reds acquired Wil Myers, Curt Casali, Kevin Newman and Luke Maile over the winter. Here's a look at all of the Reds' 2022-2023 offseason moves.
D-backs Sign Austin Adams, Jesse Biddle To Minor League Deals
The Diamondbacks have signed righties Austin Adams and Eric Yardley and left-hander Jesse Biddle to minor league contracts, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Adams, 31, has spent the past three seasons with the division-rival Padres, at times looking like a potential late-inning weapon. Injuries and command issues, however, have undercut the righty’s enormous strikeout numbers. Adams has appeared in 108 games and tallied 97 innings at the MLB level (mostly with the Padres), working to a solid 3.90 ERA along the way. He’s punched out a massive 34.2% of his opponents in the big leagues, walked 15.5% of them and, remarkably, plunked 6% of his opponents as well.
2022 White Sox in Review: Adam Haseley
The Sox traded for Haseley at the end of Spring Training to add organizational depth in the outfield.
