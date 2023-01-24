Read full article on original website
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Senator says he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. State Senator Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) says Pennsylvanians should have a voice as to whether the minimum wage should increase. Sen. Fontana says his proposal would ask the voters if […]
WTVC
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
Delegate proposes bill that could legalize marijuana in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new house bill proposal calls to legalize marijuana in West Virginia. House Bill 2091 would legalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for adults aged 21 years or older. The bill would include a special tax on marijuana to bring more revenue to the Mountain State. Delegate Danielle […]
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
WIBC.com
Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State
The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
Marijuana Bill Introduced in Congress as Industry Readies for Growth
The first marijuana bill of the new Congress has been introduced. Cannabis stocks in the United States and Canada typically rise when legal reforms are proposed, as they did in December when President Joe Biden signed a marijuana research bill into law, Seeking Alpha reported Monday (Jan. 16). The bill...
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
Should Tennessee legalize some measure of marijuana? These legislators think so
Two Tennessee legislators have filed separate bills that would legalize marijuana recreationally or at least medically.
Republicans call for temporary halt to new marijuana dispensaries
The bill would suspend new retail licenses until the state has more drug recognition experts.
Memphis lawmaker files bill to legalize medical cannabis in 2024
The bill would allow individuals to register for a medical marijuana card pending a determination of need from their physician.
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills
Heeeeeeeeeee’ssss back. Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, filed new versions Friday of his bills to legalize the sale of marijuana and to create a marijuana industry in Delaware. He said during a press conference that he believes the new legislators elected to the General Assembly — which includes many progressives — will help him get the votes he needs to pass ... Read More
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
KUOW
Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'
For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
Cannabis Bills In Delaware And Hawaii, MMJ In South Dakota, Taxes In OR And More
Cannabis Legalization Legislation In Delaware, A Hearing Is Coming Soon. Delaware lawmakers filed complementary cannabis legalization bills that would end prohibition, bringing a basic regulatory framework for the cannabis market in the state, reported Marijuana Moment. Rep. Ed Osienski (D), who sponsored the legislation (HB 1 and HB 2 Bills),...
Virginia House panel votes down 'magic mushrooms' bill
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted down a bill that would have allowed doctors to prescribe psilocybin, or "magic mushrooms," for treatment of a small set of mental health conditions. A GOP-led House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-2 Wednesday to defeat the legislation in a way...
