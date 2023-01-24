ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Senator says he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. State Senator Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) says Pennsylvanians should have a voice as to whether the minimum wage should increase. Sen. Fontana says his proposal would ask the voters if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills

Heeeeeeeeeee’ssss back. Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, filed new versions Friday of his bills to legalize the sale of marijuana and to create a marijuana industry in Delaware. He said during a press conference that he believes the new legislators elected to the General Assembly — which includes many progressives — will help him get the votes he needs to pass ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WTAJ

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KUOW

Washington state lawmakers again consider legalizing 'shrooms'

For the second time, the Washington State Legislature is considering legalizing psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in magic mushrooms. State Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) is the bill’s main sponsor. He said the primary case for legalizing the drug is that guided experiences with psilocybin have been found to help alleviate some mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, and addiction.
WASHINGTON STATE
13News Now

Virginia House panel votes down 'magic mushrooms' bill

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted down a bill that would have allowed doctors to prescribe psilocybin, or "magic mushrooms," for treatment of a small set of mental health conditions. A GOP-led House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-2 Wednesday to defeat the legislation in a way...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy