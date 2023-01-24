ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Finley Committee gives out 2023 Teachers in the Trenches awards

The Finley Committee, of group of community members who promote character in Hoover City Schools, today recognized teachers from Deer Valley Elementary, Simmons Middle School and Hoover High School as the 2023 Teachers in the Trenches. The award is given out annually to one teacher at each level who goes...
Hoover woman to be on 'Family Feud' with Georgia family next week

A Hoover woman and her family from Georgia is scheduled to be on “Family Feud” next week. Delaney Spaulding, who lives near The Preserve and owns Ross Bridge Dentistry, said she and some of her family from Georgia were filmed for the show in June, and it’s now set to air on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. central time on ABC 33/40 in the Birmingham-Hoover area.
