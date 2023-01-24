A Hoover woman and her family from Georgia is scheduled to be on “Family Feud” next week. Delaney Spaulding, who lives near The Preserve and owns Ross Bridge Dentistry, said she and some of her family from Georgia were filmed for the show in June, and it’s now set to air on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. central time on ABC 33/40 in the Birmingham-Hoover area.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO