ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Schumer declines to endorse Sinema 2024 reelection

By Alexander Bolton
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Klsn3_0kPqDxEe00

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday declined to say whether he would back Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she runs for reelection, though he praised her as an “excellent” senator.

“Look, Sen. Sinema is an excellent Congress member and Senate member, and she’s done a lot of good things here, but it’s much too early to make a decision,” Schumer told reporters when asked whether he would endorse Sinema over a Democratic challenger.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Monday formally announced his intention to run for the Democratic Senate nomination in Arizona, setting up a potential three-way race.

Sinema announced last month that she would leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent. She hasn’t yet said whether she will run for a second term.

Other Senate Democrats on Monday dodged questions about whether they would back Sinema over the Democratic nominee in next year’s race, saying it was too early to endorse a candidate before Sinema announces her future plans.

Both Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Gary Peters (Mich.) declined this week to commit to backing Sinema.

McConnell on Tuesday appeared to revel over the dilemma faced by Democratic colleagues over whether to back Sinema or Gallego or another candidate in next year’s race.

“Sen. Sinema has been an important part in the United States Senate, the most important thing she did was to save the institution itself by protecting the filibuster,” he said. “She’s also been a significant part of the bipartisan agreements have been reached in the Senate,” referring to infrastructure and gun-violence bills passed in the 117 th Congress.

“As to whether or not she chooses to run again is really her decision and I think it is big dilemma for the Senate Democratic majority to decide whether to support her or to support somebody running on the Democratic ticket,” he observed.

Updated 3:38 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

11-year-old dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. The girl was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was caught in the crossfire and shot in the midsection Chief […]
SYRACUSE, NY
POLITICO

Kyrsten Sinema suggested the midterm elections showed Democrats were overreaching in trying to eliminate the filibuster.

The Arizona Independent said the effort was "premature or overreaching." What happened: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) indicated to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that the results of the midterm elections backed up her resistance — alongside Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — to not change the filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Manchin says he would support Sinema if she runs for reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday he would support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she seeks reelection in 2024, even if the newly Independent senator is challenged by a Democrat. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” if he would support a run by Sinema, even if another Democrat runs…
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted the election results as she again defended keeping in place the Senate's legislative filibuster, which she cast as an "important guardrail." It was a familiar position that Sinema,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Election forecaster lists Senate seats held by two Democrats, Sinema as ‘toss-ups’

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has released its latest Senate ratings ahead of the 2024 elections, characterizing seats held by two Democrats as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) as “toss-ups.”  The forecaster labeled the seats held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) as “toss-ups,” along with one in Arizona held by recently…
WISCONSIN STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy