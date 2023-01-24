Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
Camden zoning plan tabled
CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
Vacant buildings being demolished in Downtown Xenia
XENIA — Demolition crews are flattening vacant buildings in the middle of Downtown Xenia as the city has been working on a plan to bring new business there. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Old Kmart building gives way to $5M development in Xenia. News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says the first step...
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The organizational and regular meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The organizational meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the January regular meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting. The purpose of the meetings is for organizational purposes and all regular business.
countynewsonline.org
City of Greenville looking for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator
Notice is hereby given that the Civil Service Commission of the City of Greenville, Darke County, Ohio, will hold a written examination for the position of Wastewater Plant Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the City of Greenville, Ohio, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio 45331.
Eaton Register Herald
TV recognizes BOE Appreciation Month, reorganizes for year
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held its 2023 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with the regular meeting following immediately after. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Scott Cottingim took a moment to acknowledge January as School Board Appreciation Month. “January is School...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Estate Sale – 2/10/2023
The auction starts on February 10, 2023 at 10:00AM. There are 3 property auctions:. Property Address: 312 VICTORIA DRIVE GREENVILLE, 45331. Property Address: 1048 STATE HIGHWAY 571 UNION CITY, 45390. Appraised Value:$50,000.00. Opening Bid:$33,333.34. Deposit Requirement:$5,000.00. Case #:22CV00448 (0) Parcel ID:H33211329030311900. Property Address: 407 MELVIN ELEY AVENUE UNION CITY, 45690.
dayton.com
Aldi grocery chain plans to open new store in Troy
TROY — Aldi Inc. plans to locate a grocery store along Troy Town Drive in Troy. The address is listed as 50 Troy Town Drive, just west of Interstate 75 and south of Ohio 41. The store would be between the Holiday Inn Express and a Super 9 Motel.
Farm and Dairy
New Ohio Fairs’ Queen crowned
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers announce the selection and crowning of the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre, of New Carlisle, Ohio, representing the Clark County Fair. Hardacre was selected from a field of 73 county and independent fair queens and crowned Jan. 14 during the combined...
eaglecountryonline.com
State Road 1 Corridor Plan Community Workshop Set for Jan. 31
The workshop will be held at the East Central Performing Arts Center. State Road 1 near the I-74 interchange. Photo provided. (St. Leon, Ind.) - Dearborn and Franklin counties are hosting a community workshop as part of a planning process to examine the State Road 1 Corridor. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the East Central High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Trojan Place, St. Leon, IN 47012.
‘No one should have to sleep on the street,’ Montgomery Co. surveys homelessness in area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County conducted their “Point-In-Time (PIT) Count” of unsheltered homelessness Thursday morning. Volunteers gathered at St. Vincent de Paul Shelter for Women and Families at 3:30 a.m. before dispersing to survey the homelessness issue across the county. Officials conducted the count to quantify the...
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
Eaton Register Herald
Correction
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners have requested a correction be made to an article published in The Register-Herald on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, stated the office of the county commissioners drafted and delivered a letter to the Preble County Board of Elections (BOE) denying the BOE’s request to increase their budget.
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg Parker Hannifin holding Jan. 23 blood drive
LEWISBURG — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg.
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
greaterspringfield.com
Local Entrepreneurs Create One of the Hottest Destinations in Downtown Springfield
The Market Bar is the “Best Place for a Cocktail'' in Springfield, Ohio and a go-to destination for live entertainment. A love of music and gathering with friends inspired owners Andrew Lazear and Rod Hatfield to open The Market Bar in their hometown. “Rod and I were born and raised in Springfield. We both see the beauty in our city and share the love in doing our part to enrich our hometown's downtown redevelopment effort,” said Andrew.
Eaton Register Herald
Somers Township Fairmount Cemetery 2022 burials
SOMERS TOWNSHIP — Somers Township Trustees have reported there were 35 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, for the year of 2022. Burials included:. Mary E. Corliss, Caleb J. Elliott, Grace E. Elliott, Lonney Worley, Kimberly M. Leach, David T. Sims, Ruby Michael, Patrick...
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Eaton Register Herald
Student notes
Lauren Murphy of New Paris was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Megan Murphy. Megan Murphy of New Paris was named to the...
