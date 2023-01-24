Read full article on original website
TV recognizes BOE Appreciation Month, reorganizes for year
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held its 2023 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with the regular meeting following immediately after. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Scott Cottingim took a moment to acknowledge January as School Board Appreciation Month. “January is School...
News briefs
The organizational and regular meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The organizational meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the January regular meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting. The purpose of the meetings is for organizational purposes and all regular business.
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
Lewisburg Parker Hannifin holding Jan. 23 blood drive
LEWISBURG — January Blood Donor Awareness Month is a critical time to donate. Help the regional blood supply and enter the drawing to win $50 gift cards by donating at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Monday, Jan. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg.
PCDL January programming under way
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
CBC asks donors to join critical mission of Blood Donor Month
PREBLE COUNTY — Thanks to blood donors, more people lived to see the coming of the New Year. Community Blood Center says it needs more donors to reverse the critical shortage of type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.
Camden zoning plan tabled
CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice
PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny. Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within...
Somers Township Fairmount Cemetery 2022 burials
SOMERS TOWNSHIP — Somers Township Trustees have reported there were 35 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, for the year of 2022. Burials included:. Mary E. Corliss, Caleb J. Elliott, Grace E. Elliott, Lonney Worley, Kimberly M. Leach, David T. Sims, Ruby Michael, Patrick...
Correction
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners have requested a correction be made to an article published in The Register-Herald on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, stated the office of the county commissioners drafted and delivered a letter to the Preble County Board of Elections (BOE) denying the BOE’s request to increase their budget.
Camden considers switching banks
CAMDEN – The Camden Village Council met with representatives of Somerville Bank and First Financial during the first council meeting of 2023, on Thursday, Jan. 5. Currently, the Village of Camden holds its accounts with First Financial. However, council began interviewing other banks in 2022 in an effort to find more suitable interest rates, and additional banking benefits for the village’s particular needs.
Over 10K tires pulled from Rush Run area
EATON — A recent clean-up effort hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road in Preble County, according to county officials. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalities. Assistant Director of Recycling...
