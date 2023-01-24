EATON — During a Monday, Jan. 9, meeting, Preble County Commissioners met with Scott Wilford, the new director of the Preble County Health Department. Wilford informed the board that currently, RSV, flu and Covid are still the most formidable viruses the county faces, and residents should be wary. According to Wilford, the uptake in some of the more common viruses is likely due to public isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lack of dissemination it caused.

