1057thexrocks.com
Join Bahan At Hammer’s In Bartonville Thursday For Another “Bahan Beer!” Party With Lil’ Beaver Brewery!
Hey X Rockers! Matt Bahan here, so, many of you have been asking where our first Lil’ Beaver Brewery “Bahan Beer” Event will be in 2023, and I’m happy to say that we are out this Thursday night at Hammer’s Bar And Restaurant, located at 103 Roosevelt St., Bartonville! The fun rolls from 6pm until 8pm! I’ll be out with our friends at Brewers Distributing and Lil’ Beaver Brewery as we unleash the Bahan “Boombastic!” Cream Ale, and the Bahan “Rock Your Peach Off!” Cream Ale! Enjoy the Beers, and I’ll have some X goodies for you as well! Let’s Rock 2023, see you at Hammer’s in Bartonville!
1470 WMBD
Cheap Trick coming to Peoria this spring
PEORIA, Ill. — Cheap Trick is coming to the Peoria Civic Center. The iconic rockers are heading back on tour, with a stop at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on April 25. Tickets go on sale this Friday, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office.
25newsnow.com
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, January 25th
Meet Martha May, she was found as a stray with a litter of kittens. All of the kittens have been adopted, now mom just needs a home. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
25newsnow.com
St. Jude Dream Home Fundraiser sells over 5,000 tickets
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After record ticket sales from Tuesday, the St. Jude Dream Home Sell-A-Thon has sold over 5,000 tickets as of Wednesday morning. In total 12,500 tickets will be sold. There is still time left to enter for a chance to win several prizes which include the...
25newsnow.com
Galesburg woman dead after Thursday morning crash involving semi
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Galesburg woman is dead after an early Thursday crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Illinois State Police discovered the crash between mile markers 78 and 79 at around 6:38 a.m. Reports indicate the vehicle driven by...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing teen has been located
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
Central Illinois Proud
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
wcbu.org
Galesburg woman dies in weather-related wreck on Interstate 74
A 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. According to a social media post by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the woman was driving east in the right hand lane between the Brimfield and Kickapoo exits. The accident report indicates the...
Galesburg man arrested for 4th DUI last Thursday; Peoria man charged with DUI after found asleep behind the wheel
On Thursday night last week, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no headlights or taillights near Cross Street and South Academy Street. The 36-year-old male driver partially rolled down a passenger window for officers and police could immediately detect a cannabis odor coming from the vehicle. The man was unable to provide a driver’s license which was found to be revoked out of Illinois and suspended out of Florida. The man was informed he was under arrest for driving on a revoked license. Officers found an opened package of cannabis on the man and a drink chip from a local bar inside the car. The man was also emitting a strong alcoholic odor. Back at the public safety building, the man declined to conduct a field sobriety test. The man did, however, provide a breath sample of .156 BAC. With three prior DUI convictions, the man’s DUI charge was elevated to an Aggravated DUI. He was also charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, Driving on a Revoked License, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and cited for no headlights or taillights.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father indicted for allegedly fracturing son’s skull
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City father has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fracturing the skull of his young son in early January. 21-year-old Alexander King was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery in regards to an incident on or around Jan. 2 that resulted in the fracturing of his son’s skull.
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
25newsnow.com
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
Central Illinois Proud
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
Central Illinois Proud
Car crashes into home in Le Roy, causes gas leak
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded after a car hit a house and caused a gas leak in Le Roy Wednesday. According to a Le Roy Police Department Facebook post, Le Roy police, fire, EMS, and McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after a vehicle hit a house near Chestnut and School Streets in Le Roy, at approximately 4:55 p.m.
1470 WMBD
Winter storm brings snow, but not much to the Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – A winter storm has brought snow, but you may not really see much of it here in the Peoria area. The National Weather Service is calling for another inch of snow in the Peoria area through Wednesday evening, while a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect.
1470 WMBD
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
1470 WMBD
Winter storm coming, but not much forecast in Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – A winter storm is on the way, but you may not really see much of it here in the Peoria area. The National Weather Service is calling for one to three inches total of snow in the Peoria area starting late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening, when a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
