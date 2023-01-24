Read full article on original website
West Alexandria news
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
News briefs
News briefs
The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.
Eaton Register Herald
TV recognizes BOE Appreciation Month, reorganizes for year
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held its 2023 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with the regular meeting following immediately after. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Scott Cottingim took a moment to acknowledge January as School Board Appreciation Month. “January is School...
Eaton Register Herald
Somers Township Fairmount Cemetery 2022 burials
SOMERS TOWNSHIP — Somers Township Trustees have reported there were 35 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, for the year of 2022. Burials included:. Mary E. Corliss, Caleb J. Elliott, Grace E. Elliott, Lonney Worley, Kimberly M. Leach, David T. Sims, Ruby Michael, Patrick...
Student notes
Student notes
Lauren Murphy of New Paris was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Megan Murphy. Megan Murphy of New Paris was named to the...
Camden zoning plan tabled
Camden zoning plan tabled
CAMDEN — During a Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, Camden Village Council discussed the zoning code which is undergoing revision before being implemented sometime in 2023. On the agenda were the second readings for ordinance #1043-2022 and #1044-2022, which apply to the village’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Code.
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL January programming under way
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
Eaton Register Herald
PCDL releases January programming calendar
EATON —The Preble County District Library has released its January programming and activity calendar as follows:. New Paris Storytime and Craft (All ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Camden Little Ones Storytime (All ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. West Alexandria Storytime (All ages): Saturdays at 11 a.m. Eaton Storytimes run...
Eaton Register Herald
Camden considers switching banks
CAMDEN – The Camden Village Council met with representatives of Somerville Bank and First Financial during the first council meeting of 2023, on Thursday, Jan. 5. Currently, the Village of Camden holds its accounts with First Financial. However, council began interviewing other banks in 2022 in an effort to find more suitable interest rates, and additional banking benefits for the village’s particular needs.
Eaton Register Herald
New public health director provides updates
EATON — During a Monday, Jan. 9, meeting, Preble County Commissioners met with Scott Wilford, the new director of the Preble County Health Department. Wilford informed the board that currently, RSV, flu and Covid are still the most formidable viruses the county faces, and residents should be wary. According to Wilford, the uptake in some of the more common viruses is likely due to public isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lack of dissemination it caused.
TVS Middle School Honor Rolls
TVS Middle School Honor Rolls
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Listed below are students from Twin Valley South Middle School who were named on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the second quarter. (Students listed earned a 3.6-4.0 grade point average.) 7th grade: Danika Caldwell, Mary Clark, Katherine Clopper, Callie Fogle, Carson Hamblin, Dylan...
Correction
Correction
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners have requested a correction be made to an article published in The Register-Herald on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, stated the office of the county commissioners drafted and delivered a letter to the Preble County Board of Elections (BOE) denying the BOE’s request to increase their budget.
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice
PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny. Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within...
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton takes down Trail; North girls win 10th
PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys basketball team picked up its third win in its last four games with a 61-33 win over visiting National Trail on Saturday, Jan. 15. Ramy Ahmed led the Eagles with 13 points. Grant Miller added 12, making four 3-pointers, and Beau Miller tossed in 10.
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee topples Eaton; winning streak reaches 8
EATON — Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team extended its winning streak to eight, including a 64-48 win over Eaton last week. The Arrows are a perfect 5-0 this month and a pair of seniors reached significant milestones during this winning stretch. Campbell Jewell topped the 1,000-point mark for...
