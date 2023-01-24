Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice
PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny. Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within...
Eaton Register Herald
Arrows ranked 8th in state
PREBLE COUNTY — As the boys’ high school basketball season heads into the final month of the season one county team is ranked among the top-10 in the state in its respective division. Preble Shawnee, coming off a pair of blowout wins over the weekend, is ranked eighth...
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton takes down Trail; North girls win 10th
PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys basketball team picked up its third win in its last four games with a 61-33 win over visiting National Trail on Saturday, Jan. 15. Ramy Ahmed led the Eagles with 13 points. Grant Miller added 12, making four 3-pointers, and Beau Miller tossed in 10.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team
For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds commitment from DL out of Ohio to 2024 recruiting class
Michigan has reached into Ohio for another commitment, this time adding a defensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class. The player is Ted Hammond, a 6-foot-5 and 258-pound DL out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. Hammond held a number of Power 5 offers from around the country at the time of his commitment, including from Iowa, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and others.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon
An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
Eaton Register Herald
West Alexandria news
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
Morning crashes causing shutdowns in the Miami Valley
According to OHGO, I-675 northbound is shut down befound SR-844/North Fairfield Road due to a crash.
Fox 19
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Comments / 0