ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eaton Register Herald

Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice

PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny. Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within...
EATON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Arrows ranked 8th in state

PREBLE COUNTY — As the boys’ high school basketball season heads into the final month of the season one county team is ranked among the top-10 in the state in its respective division. Preble Shawnee, coming off a pair of blowout wins over the weekend, is ranked eighth...
SHAWNEE, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Eaton takes down Trail; North girls win 10th

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton’s boys basketball team picked up its third win in its last four games with a 61-33 win over visiting National Trail on Saturday, Jan. 15. Ramy Ahmed led the Eagles with 13 points. Grant Miller added 12, making four 3-pointers, and Beau Miller tossed in 10.
EATON, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team

For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan adds commitment from DL out of Ohio to 2024 recruiting class

Michigan has reached into Ohio for another commitment, this time adding a defensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class. The player is Ted Hammond, a 6-foot-5 and 258-pound DL out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. Hammond held a number of Power 5 offers from around the country at the time of his commitment, including from Iowa, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and others.
ANN ARBOR, MI
dayton.com

Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation

A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
VANDALIA, OH
tippnews.com

Best Pizza Spots in Miami County

Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition

Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
DAYTON, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon

An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
CINCINNATI, OH
Eaton Register Herald

West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brantley Bassler, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene MIlliken, Alan Webb, Scott Steele, Brooke Chorazewitz, Vicki Tabor, Dawn Miller Orr, Leila Rike, Bob Marcum, Chris Corneilson, Skeeter Dougherty, Sandy Fisher, Brian Day, Kacie Whaley, Terry Elliott, James Clevenger, Carol Unger, Steve Ward, in memory of Carol Lunsford.
WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH
Eaton Register Herald

News briefs

The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month, next on Saturday, Jan. 14. Cost is $9 for adults, $4 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice.
NEW PARIS, OH
dayton.com

Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern

A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Fox 19

Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy