theleesvilleleader.com
Vernon honor students recognized by McNeese
Several Vernon Parish students have been recognized on the 2022 fall semester honor roll and president’s honor list at McNeese State University. The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 grade-point average while carrying 12 or more semester hours. To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. Local students honored:
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU’s Walton elected to SACSCOC Board of Trustees
Dr. Connie R. Walton, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Grambling State University (GSU) has been elected to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). “I am elated about Dr. Walton’s election to the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Teens complete internship with The Coach De Foundation
Teen interns had an enlightening experience with The Coach De Foundation. Local teens were given the opportunity to engage with the community through an internship provided by the local nonprofit. The internship consisted of 4 volunteer positions for teens ages 13-17 years old. The program was piloted in 2022 by teenagers who previously volunteered with the organization. Throughout the year students assisted with the planning of events, marketing for events, and execution of events. The program provides local teens with easily accessible job-related programming. Natchitoches youth experience a lack of programming that helps them transition into the next phase of life. The program provided youth with exposure to job fields, a complete resume, and a letter of recommendation. While interning teens learned to better serve their community, and expectations of professional settings and experienced a workspace as an introduction to the workforce. Learning job skills in a setting that youth are familiar with allowed them to develop important skills in a comfortable environment. Providing an easily accessible opportunity also breaks the transportation barrier local teens face. All required activities were scheduled at public walkable locations such as Ben Johnson Park. This teen internship opportunity was funded in part by the Natchitoches Community Improvement Foundation.
ktalnews.com
Applications open for Northwest Louisiana workforce training program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Those looking to start a career in manufacturing now have a new option through the NWLA Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program. Applications are open, and the FAME program is now offering opportunities to work with International Paper in Mansfield. The new partnership provides more...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council approves utility rate increases
The Natchitoches City Council voted to take Ordinance No. 86 from the table at its meeting on Jan. 23. The item, which was passed Monday night, was to implement a new utility rate schedule. After tabling this item at its Jan. 9 meeting, more research was done and other options...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 24, 2023, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Bradley Stracener, age 31, of Leesville, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 22, 2023
Service: Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
klax-tv.com
Buckeye High Team Wins NASA Competition, Experiment Will Be Launched in Weather Balloon
A team from Buckeye High school has won a national NASA contest called the TechRise Student Challenge where they designed an experiment to be conducted high in the atmosphere on board a weather balloon. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with some students involved. Buckeye Senior Emily Roche said,...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria City Council Approves New Hires, Budget Amendment
At the Alexandria City Council meeting last night, the council voted to authorize the 2022 – 23 major budget amendment as well as approve new hires. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. City Council President Lee Rubin said, “I was very happy to be elected president at...
kalb.com
Natchitoches: 401 Jefferson St. sink hole repaired
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said a sinkhole located at 401 Jefferson St. has been repaired and will not get any worse. The existing sewer line has been abandoned and filled with concrete. The sewer line will remain on bypass as materials for the new sewer line and manholes arrive throughout this week.
klax-tv.com
Tax Changes Could Result in a Reduced Refund
Tax season kicks off as people can start filing returns for the 2022 year. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with some locals about getting ready to file. As us residents begin to file taxes this year there are several changes that could reduce your refund amount. For example, the CARES act which allowed up to $600 of charitable donations as a deduction no longer applies and the enhanced child tax credit has also reverted. In 2021 it was up to $3,600 per qualifying child under age five or $3000 if they were under age 17. Now it’s back to pre-pandemic rules of $2000 per qualifying child 16 and under. Ready or not it’s time to file.
klax-tv.com
Emergency 911 Services Respond to School Closures
Rapides Parish Schools closed early today because of severe storm alerts in the area. Emergency 911 Services are ready to respond to these school closures. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “Because of the severe weather, 911 Emergency Services are on high alert to make sure the community is safe.”
East Texas News
Edgar transferred to Wainwright
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – On Tuesday, January 10, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed that Matthew Hoy Edgar, convicted for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, is now imprisoned at the J. Dale Wainwright Unit in Lovelady.
klax-tv.com
Rotary Club Hears About the History and Significance of Wall Street
The Alexandria Rotary Club heard a presentation on the history and significance of Wall Street. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more. Financial advisor Michael Upton said, “I spoke about the history of Wall Street itself from its origins of how did it get its name of Wall Street and what does it represent today in our world. So, we went back all the way to the 1650s to the start and ran it up to today.”
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police to begin enforcing abandoned vehicle city ordinance
The Natchitoches Police Department will begin to enforce Natchitoches Code of Ordinances, Chapter 18 sections 38-48 as of Feb. 1. This section refers to any junked or wrecked motor vehicle which is inoperable and left unattended on any portion of any occupied lot, neutral ground, street or sidewalk. Once an...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police locate several firearms on separate traffic stops
Natchitoches Police Department stopped a vehicle on Jan. 24 around 9:40 pm in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue for driving with no headlights. As officers were speaking with the driver they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said that he did have some marijuana in the vehicle. While officers were looking for the marijuana they located a 9mm pistol in the vehicle with an obliterated serial number.
ktalnews.com
Large fire razes home in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
ktalnews.com
17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
