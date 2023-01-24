Read full article on original website
Related
Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is drawing criticism from a notable NFL peer after a video of him went viral following Sunday’s loss. Pratt and the Bengals saw their season end with a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal in... The post Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals’ Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs...
Motivated Chiefs After Win Against Bengals: ‘Job’s Not Finished'
Getting counted out motivated Kansas City to this point, but more work also remains.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Comments / 0