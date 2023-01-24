ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is drawing criticism from a notable NFL peer after a video of him went viral following Sunday’s loss. Pratt and the Bengals saw their season end with a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal in... The post Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy