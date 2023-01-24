Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee topples Eaton; winning streak reaches 8
EATON — Preble Shawnee’s girls basketball team extended its winning streak to eight, including a 64-48 win over Eaton last week. The Arrows are a perfect 5-0 this month and a pair of seniors reached significant milestones during this winning stretch. Campbell Jewell topped the 1,000-point mark for...
Eaton Register Herald
Arrows ranked 8th in state
PREBLE COUNTY — As the boys’ high school basketball season heads into the final month of the season one county team is ranked among the top-10 in the state in its respective division. Preble Shawnee, coming off a pair of blowout wins over the weekend, is ranked eighth...
Eaton Register Herald
Shawnee remains unbeaten in WOAC; Eaton wins twice
PREBLE COUNTY — With just two weeks left in the girls’ high school basketball season two county teams still have a chance to win league titles – with one controlling its own destiny. Preble Shawnee had a busy week with three tough non-conference games and one within...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s time to get real about the Ohio State men’s basketball team
For the last couple years, it felt like I was constantly defending Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann when people were trying to say the Buckeyes needed to move on and bring someone else in to coach the team. To those people that I laughed at, or asked them to name a realistic candidate to bring in as the successor to Holtmann, I am sorry.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds commitment from DL out of Ohio to 2024 recruiting class
Michigan has reached into Ohio for another commitment, this time adding a defensive lineman to the 2024 recruiting class. The player is Ted Hammond, a 6-foot-5 and 258-pound DL out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. Hammond held a number of Power 5 offers from around the country at the time of his commitment, including from Iowa, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and others.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State extends scholarship offer to in-state running back prospect
Ohio State made an offer to an in-state running back prospect on Thursday morning. Marquise Davis, a Cleveland native, was on the receiving end. Davis is a 2025 prospect who is now up to 14 offers so far in his recruitment. Here’s his announcement:. It’s still very early in...
J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could give Ohio State football something not seen since Chase Young
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defense once thrived behind a single, lethal edge rusher whose presence either blew up plays or demanded special attention from opponents. Joey Bosa barely came off the field in 2014. He and Tyvis Powell played about three quarters of the team’s snaps...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Eaton Register Herald
TVS Middle School Honor Rolls
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Listed below are students from Twin Valley South Middle School who were named on the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the second quarter. (Students listed earned a 3.6-4.0 grade point average.) 7th grade: Danika Caldwell, Mary Clark, Katherine Clopper, Callie Fogle, Carson Hamblin, Dylan...
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
Eaton Register Herald
Student notes
Lauren Murphy of New Paris was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Megan Murphy. Megan Murphy of New Paris was named to the...
Farm and Dairy
New Ohio Fairs’ Queen crowned
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fair Managers announce the selection and crowning of the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre, of New Carlisle, Ohio, representing the Clark County Fair. Hardacre was selected from a field of 73 county and independent fair queens and crowned Jan. 14 during the combined...
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
