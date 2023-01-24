ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Axios

Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
Fortune

Employers cut 35,000 temporary jobs last month. Economists say it may be a preview of what’s to come: ‘For me, it’s a real warning sign’

Employers cut 35,000 temporary workers last month, marking the largest monthly drop since early 2021, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The reductions bring the total number of cuts from August to December to more than 110,000, leading many economists to fear that the labor market is taking a turn for the worse.
Builder

Survey: Many Home Buyers Have Unrealistic Price Expectations

Polling 2,051 U.S. adults at the end of 2022, NerdWallet found in a recent survey that 83% of Americans say buying a home is a priority for them. The survey also found that hopeful buyers are optimistic of home prices. Of the 1 in 9 Americans who plan to buy in the next 12 months, they hope to spend $269,200 on average.
Ty D.

Experts Warn Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could be a Disaster for Shoppers

Kroger and Albertsons, two of the biggest names in the grocery space, are pursuing a major merger. The deal, which was first announced in October 2022, is still far from a sure thing and is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. If the merger were to go through, it would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.
PYMNTS

Grocers Can Win Zillennial Loyalty With In-Store Purchase Options

Cross-channel purchasing options may be a key loyalty approach for grocers seeking to capture this bridge generation. Capturing this demographic just as they’re gaining financial independence could be key for grocers and other retailers seeking to increase customer loyalty. Zillennials represent the 30 million U.S. consumers born between 1990 and 2000. Bridging Gen Z and older millennials, this consumer generation is the first not to remember a pre-internet world, per the latest PYMNTS ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Series. Zillennials are among the most connected of any generation — they are nearly two-and-a-half times more engaged than boomers or seniors and 36% more engaged than Gen X.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon

A mobile network operator first and foremost (and a very popular one at that), T-Mobile got involved in the home internet war relatively recently, seemingly putting more and more financial and advertising effort into challenging industry heavyweights like Comcast, Charter, and Verizon over the last few months. The "Un-carrier's" aptly...
TechCrunch

Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets

Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
PYMNTS

Retailers Demanding More From Payment Service Providers in 2023

There’s a merchant mind shift underway in retail industry circles. This, as changed consumers and an increased appetite for efficiency among businesses have combined to cause more merchants to demand more help from vendors, suppliers and anyone else who can offer some help, which in the case of payment service providers (PSPs) often leads to a chat about orchestration.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Building Collaborative Supply Chains is Important

Over the past several years, supply chain partners have been forced to revisit fundamental assumptions about some of the most significant trends in their sector. At a time when interdependence is a core feature of supply chains around the world, companies are confronting the fact that this can create major liabilities. From the ripple effects caused by localized inefficiencies to visibility problems. It’s increasingly difficult for supply chain partners to handle the complex logistics necessary to manage collaborative trading.

