Read full article on original website
Related
Eaton Register Herald
Ohio EMA offering safe room rebate
OHIO — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced last week applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75...
Eaton Register Herald
CBC asks donors to join critical mission of Blood Donor Month
PREBLE COUNTY — Thanks to blood donors, more people lived to see the coming of the New Year. Community Blood Center says it needs more donors to reverse the critical shortage of type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.
Comments / 0