Mandy Rose may have considered dropping FanTime if WWE had given notice

By Josh Nason
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

The former WWE NXT star reiterated she's made more than $1 million since being released.

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose told the New York Post she may have considered taking down her popular FanTime account if given the notice to do so.

In an interview with the Post, Rose recounted how she was released by WWE in December following the company having an issue with her photos on a subscription account they deemed too adult for their liking.

According to Rose, she wasn't told she was being let go for racy images, but mainly "about the subscription-based platform." WWE has had policies in the past regarding their talents using third-party services independent of any partnerships the company has.

She reiterated that she has made more than $1 million from her FanTime account since being released and would have liked to do both.

“I am grateful and very humbled with everything I’ve done and made at the company (WWE) but in today’s day and age, there are so many other avenues and so many other marketing opportunities, it’s like why can’t I do both?”

She took umbrage with WWE being ok with posting a picture of her on social media with two title belts, but not ok with what she was doing on her own.

“What’s the definition of racy? The photo of me with two titles – I was completely naked underneath, that’s considered a racy photo, right?”

She also was disappointed in how she lost the WWE NXT Women's title with "zero storytelling and zero promotion."

For me to lose the title on such a whim on a random Tuesday night with zero storytelling and zero promotion leading up to the match was a shocker. I was very caught off guard."

