Notre Dame, IN

nd.edu

Spring lecture series considers complexities of globalism

The University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business is marking the 21st anniversary of its signature lecture series, Ten Years Hence, with a topic that literally stretches the globe. The series kicks off at 10:40 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) in Mendoza’s Jordan Auditorium with Harry Moser, founder of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
nd.edu

Transformational Leaders Program aims to help students reach their goals while staying healthy, grounded and connected

Developed to invest in students as the University of Notre Dame’s most important and precious resource, while acknowledging that not all students come to higher education with the same preparation or resources, Notre Dame’s Transformational Leaders Program (TLP) provides students with access to mentoring, education and outreach specialists, community-building activities, a dedicated gathering and study space and other academic resources.
NOTRE DAME, IN
nd.edu

A match made in music

Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition at Notre Dame celebrates 50 years of music performance, education. From humble beginnings, the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition has grown into the largest and longest-running chamber music competition in the U.S., partnering with the University of Notre Dame to encourage and educate young musicians and deliver free musical programming to South Bend-area youth along the way.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nd.edu

Inspiring prayer service centered on unity and love among Walk the Walk Week highlights

From start to finish, the annual University of Notre Dame Walk the Walk prayer service featured inspiring song and rousing words and prayer on Sunday (Jan. 22). The prayer service was part of a weekend of events beginning Walk the Walk Week, a series of campus-wide activities and discussions designed to invite reflection about diversity and inclusion and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr from January 19-27.
SOUTH BEND, IN

