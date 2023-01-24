Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
Related
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
RBHS gymnasts on the beam to win home invite
Riverside-Brookfield High School senior Sarah Lindenberg wanted her last home girls gymnastics meets to be memorable. The finale at the fifth annual RB Invitational on Jan. 21 even proved to be historic. The Bulldogs not only scored a season-best 131.35 but pulled out the eight-team title by just .125 points...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
RBHS boys top Aurora Christian in 3OT thriller
The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys basketball team literally worked overtime last week to remain undefeated in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue Division. Actually, make that three overtimes. The Bulldogs survived a last-second scare in regulation and then controlled the overtimes before prevailing 72-66 over Aurora Christian on Jan. 19. It...
nrgmediadixon.com
AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 1/25/2023
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
thehinsdalean.com
Alumna back coaching sport she loves
Erin Navolio is in her first year as head coach of Hinsdale Central High School's varsity girls basketball team, but her history with the program goes back many years - all the way to her childhood. "I had been attending their little kids summer camp since I was in third...
wjol.com
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Selected for McDonald’s All-American Game
A Joliet West basketball player will represent Will County in one of high school basketball’s most prestigious prep all-star games. Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was one of the 24 players selected to participate in the 46th McDonald’s All-American Game. The last time a Chicago area player participated...
Local legend, former Major League All-Star dies
Mercer High School product and two-time Chicago White Sox All-Star Gary Peters has died at the age of 85.
Concordia University Chicago men's basketball coach out after players hospitalized
Steve Kollar, the head men's basketball coach at Concordia University Chicago, is no longer employed there after some players on the team were hospitalized following an intense practice.
WSPY NEWS
H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position
Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
What You Need To Know About Chicago’s First NASCAR Street Race
NASCAR fans in Chicago, get ready for an exciting new event coming your way in July 2023. The sport's first ever street race in Chicago will take place on July 9th and 10th, and it promises to be an action-packed weekend filled with racing, concerts, and fun for the whole family.
Norge Ski Club postpones annual ski jump tournament until February, due to lack of snow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lack of snow and wintry weather has prompted the Norge Ski Club to postpone its 118th annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove.The tournament was supposed to be held this weekend, but is being pushed back to Feb. 11 and 12, because the weather so far in January hasn't been cold enough for them to make enough snow."The good news is sustained cold temperatures are expected this weekend and next week. That means conditions should allow us to start making snow again. A few inches of snow from Mother Nature look nice – it's...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, 2023 Summer Tour With 2 Dates in Chicago
Attention Chicago Dave Matthews Band fans: Eat, drink, and be merry...and, mark your calendars for both a new album and summer tour with a stop in Chicago. According to a press release, Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Tracy J. Brewer, 65
Tracy J. Brewer, 65, of Brookfield, died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Brewer was a stationary engineering and a proud member of Local 399 throughout his career. He is remembered as a hard-working, ready to help on any project kind of man. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and gave everything he had so that he could have more time with his wife and daughters.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Big Week | Jan. 25-Feb. 1
North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with a special Lunar New Year live performance by the Yin He Dance Company of Chicago on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon in the lower-level center court. Yin He Dance Company, which presents folkloric, classical...
Forest Park Review
The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.
For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
New! Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville for Arcade Games, Laser Tag, Go-Karts, and More
The new Scene75 Entertainment Center recently opened in Romeoville with more than 135,000 square feet of indoor fun for kids. Pay-as-you-go attractions include arcade games, laser tag, go-karts, an indoor tsunami roller coaster, bumper cars, drop tower, two mini-golf courses, inflatables, and much more. Find all the details below on what you’ll do and tips for enjoying an outing to Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville.
Comments / 0