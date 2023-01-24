ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS gymnasts on the beam to win home invite

Riverside-Brookfield High School senior Sarah Lindenberg wanted her last home girls gymnastics meets to be memorable. The finale at the fifth annual RB Invitational on Jan. 21 even proved to be historic. The Bulldogs not only scored a season-best 131.35 but pulled out the eight-team title by just .125 points...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

RBHS boys top Aurora Christian in 3OT thriller

The Riverside-Brookfield High School boys basketball team literally worked overtime last week to remain undefeated in the Metro Suburban Conference Blue Division. Actually, make that three overtimes. The Bulldogs survived a last-second scare in regulation and then controlled the overtimes before prevailing 72-66 over Aurora Christian on Jan. 19. It...
RIVERSIDE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 1/25/2023

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
thehinsdalean.com

Alumna back coaching sport she loves

Erin Navolio is in her first year as head coach of Hinsdale Central High School's varsity girls basketball team, but her history with the program goes back many years - all the way to her childhood. "I had been attending their little kids summer camp since I was in third...
HINSDALE, IL
WSPY NEWS

H-BR Superintendent leaving for Downers Grove position

Effective June 30th, Dr. Travis McGuire will be leaving the Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429. He has been accepted as an assistant superintendent for learning resources position for the Downers Grove High School District 99. Dr. McGuire spoke to WSPY News about his past 10 years with the Hinckley-Big Rock...
HINCKLEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Norge Ski Club postpones annual ski jump tournament until February, due to lack of snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lack of snow and wintry weather has prompted the Norge Ski Club to postpone its 118th annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove.The tournament was supposed to be held this weekend, but is being pushed back to Feb. 11 and 12, because the weather so far in January hasn't been cold enough for them to make enough snow."The good news is sustained cold temperatures are expected this weekend and next week. That means conditions should allow us to start making snow again. A few inches of snow from Mother Nature look nice – it's...
FOX RIVER GROVE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Tracy J. Brewer, 65

Tracy J. Brewer, 65, of Brookfield, died Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Brewer was a stationary engineering and a proud member of Local 399 throughout his career. He is remembered as a hard-working, ready to help on any project kind of man. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and gave everything he had so that he could have more time with his wife and daughters.
BROOKFIELD, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Big Week | Jan. 25-Feb. 1

North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with a special Lunar New Year live performance by the Yin He Dance Company of Chicago on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon in the lower-level center court. Yin He Dance Company, which presents folkloric, classical...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.

For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Kidlist

New! Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville for Arcade Games, Laser Tag, Go-Karts, and More

The new Scene75 Entertainment Center recently opened in Romeoville with more than 135,000 square feet of indoor fun for kids. Pay-as-you-go attractions include arcade games, laser tag, go-karts, an indoor tsunami roller coaster, bumper cars, drop tower, two mini-golf courses, inflatables, and much more. Find all the details below on what you’ll do and tips for enjoying an outing to Scene75 Entertainment Center in Romeoville.
ROMEOVILLE, IL

