CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lack of snow and wintry weather has prompted the Norge Ski Club to postpone its 118th annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove.The tournament was supposed to be held this weekend, but is being pushed back to Feb. 11 and 12, because the weather so far in January hasn't been cold enough for them to make enough snow."The good news is sustained cold temperatures are expected this weekend and next week. That means conditions should allow us to start making snow again. A few inches of snow from Mother Nature look nice – it's...

FOX RIVER GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO