Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection
The NBA’s All-Star starters were revealed on Thursday, and Charles Barkley took issue with one selection, for a good reason. Barkley disagreed with Zion Williamson being named a starter in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.8 percent shooting this season. His New Orleans Pelicans... The post Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UConn crushes rival Tennessee with just 8 players available
The short-handed Huskies played just six players more than five minutes but still cruised to an 84-67 victory against rival Tennessee on Thursday night.
How to fix Browns’ defense, Cavaliers’ struggles: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss what changes need to...
Stopping Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes requires...a vanilla gameplan by the Bengals? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes meet yet again. Mahomes beat the Bengals in his first ever meeting against Cincinnati during a Sunday Night Football showdown at Arrowhead in Week 7 on the 2018 season. He lit up the Bengals’ defense by leading the Chiefs to a 35-point victory as that year marked Mahomes’ first-ever AFC Championship game appearance.
Bengals staying level-headed about AFC Championship Game opportunity
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals feel the hype around the city for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the No. 1 seeded Chiefs. The game pits two of the best quarterbacks in the league facing off for the fourth time in 13 months and an opportunity for Cincinnati to go to back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time in team history.
