Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama DC rumors: Former Crimson Tide assistant on campus, 'very much in play' for job, per report
Alabama’s open defensive coordinator position has to be one of the biggest storylines in the country. The top coach in the game is looking to reinforce his defense. And a popular name for the position is an old friend. Fans and former players have thrown their support behind former Bama assistant Jeremy Pruitt.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB has fans believing he can bring fear back to Crimson Tide defense
Alabama fans have been waiting for a few years to see a linebacker put the fear factor back in the Crimson Tide’s defense. Some of the best players at the position that won national championships in the Nick Saban era were in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Nico Johnson,...
Give Credit to the Man Who Aimed to Make Alabama a Basketball School: All Things CW
Between Nick Saban, Nate Oats and Greg Byrne, Alabama Athletics may have a three-man band that will be talked about for decades.
Alabama Football: Confidence soars for a Jeremy Pruitt return
In the last 24 hours, confidence has soared about a Jeremy Pruitt return to Alabama Football. Much of the recent enthusiasm is being generated by what can only be labeled as rumor. Too many who claim to be Alabama football insiders are too often wannabes. On the Bama Hammer site,...
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Former SEC Coach 'Not' Candidate For Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Former Florida and Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Alabama offensive coordinator vacancy. However, according to ESPN's Chris Low, Mullen is not interested in joining the Crimson Tide. "In talking to several close to the situation, Dan ...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban can afford to be Portal-picky
As Nick Saban said it would; before college football free agency began, the game of roster management has drastically changed. Alabama Football has the No. 1, 2023 Signing Class of high school and JUCO players, and CFB pundits treat it as a ho-hum result. In the football media, almost no...
Florida football: Gators extend offer to elite Alabama commit
Florida football is hard at work as they continue to put together their 2024 recruiting class. Lately, Napier has been extending offers to players committed elsewhere in the SEC in an attempt to poach them from their current school and send a message to the country. His latest offer went...
Alabama Basketball: SEC standings shakeup and Big 12 Saturday
For Alabama Basketball and nine other SEC teams, the regular season is nearly split in half with Saturday’s SEC vs. Big 12 challenge. Going into the final year of the event, the Big 12 leads with a 48-41 record. The SEC has won the last two years. There are...
Alabama Basketball Faced a Challenging Choice in the Wake of Coach Bryant’s Death
On January 26, 1983 the world lost an icon in the college football world. Paul "Bear" Bryant, just three weeks after stepping down as the head coach of the University of Alabama, was hospitalized due to poor health and just days later he passed away. The University of Alabama and...
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator Officially Returns to NFL
The writing was on the wall for a long time, and now the news is official. The New England Patriots are bringing Bill O'Brien back to the NFL, he is returning to work with Belichick as the new offensive coordinator according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chis Low. O'Brien interviewed...
Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC
According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith
Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play with Win Over Mississippi State
No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0) remains undefeated in conference play with a hard-fought 66-63 win over Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7) in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night. Alabama started the game down early, and spent the first half trying to claw its way back into the game, resulting in them closing the gap to as little as three points and trailing by as much as 11. The halftime score ended up being 36-29. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs both took 30 shots in the first half, but Mississippi State hit 17 of theirs while Alabama only hit 10.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
New Oak Mountain head football coach sought out job from southern California
Oak Mountain’s new head football coach will be traveling about 2,000 miles to get started building the program in his image. The Shelby County Board of Education approved the hiring of Shane McComb, 34, at its regular meeting Thursday evening. McComb comes to the school from Palm Desert High School in southern California.
