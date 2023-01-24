No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0) remains undefeated in conference play with a hard-fought 66-63 win over Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7) in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night. Alabama started the game down early, and spent the first half trying to claw its way back into the game, resulting in them closing the gap to as little as three points and trailing by as much as 11. The halftime score ended up being 36-29. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs both took 30 shots in the first half, but Mississippi State hit 17 of theirs while Alabama only hit 10.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO