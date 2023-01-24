ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC

According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith

Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Undefeated in SEC Play with Win Over Mississippi State

No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0) remains undefeated in conference play with a hard-fought 66-63 win over Mississippi State (12-8, 1-7) in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night. Alabama started the game down early, and spent the first half trying to claw its way back into the game, resulting in them closing the gap to as little as three points and trailing by as much as 11. The halftime score ended up being 36-29. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs both took 30 shots in the first half, but Mississippi State hit 17 of theirs while Alabama only hit 10.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Announces Fan Day

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team has announced its Fan Day for this year. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and will be a full day of activities for all ages. According to RollTide.com, "The day-long event will feature a Youth Clinic, autographs, and a tour of Sewell-Thomas Stadium prior to an intrasquad scrimmage (weather pending). An inflatable bounce house and slide, a face painter, Big Al and food trucks will also be on-site for those in attendance."
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
AL.com

OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama

Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

