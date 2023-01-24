ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

philomathnews.com

Mother, toddler, infant involved in Highway 20 crash

A mother with a toddler and an infant in the vehicle crashed off Highway 20 down an embankment just west of Highway 34 on Friday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 27 to find a vehicle on its side. The mother and infant were only able to exit the vehicle after crews removed a window.
PHILOMATH, OR
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath, Kings Valley firefighters help fight blaze

Several fire departments, including personnel and equipment from Philomath and Kings Valley, responded to a house fire on Friday morning in Eddyville, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Philomath firefighters responded at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to a mutual aid request to help battle the residential blaze. Newport and Toledo also...
PHILOMATH, OR
KCBY

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors

Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
ALBANY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Open Yachats sidewalk grate leads to $250,000 lawsuit against city

YACHATS — A 78-year-old Yachats resident is suing the city for more than $250,000 over injuries she received last year stepping into a hole in a steel sidewalk grate. The incident occurred July 18 on the sidewalk along U.S. Highway 101 near Leroy’s Blue Whale restaurant. Court records indicate the city has not yet been served with the lawsuit.
YACHATS, OR
kezi.com

Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
EUGENE, OR
KXL

Albany Police Officer Injured During Incident

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to a home around 12:20 after a report that 19-year-old Alex Greig had assaulted his girlfriend. When officers arrived, they say shots were fired inside the home and one officer was injured by flying glass.
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181

After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home

An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
SWEET HOME, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
KATU.com

Lane County launches 'Fentanyl Aware' campaign

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health launched its "Fentanyl Aware" campaign Thursday, aimed at "addressing the increasing supply and use of fentanyl in Lane County," Lane County Government announced in a press release. “Ultimately, we hope the outcome of this campaign is saved lives,” said Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR

