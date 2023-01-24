A week from Sunday, it isn’t out of the question that the Michigan men’s basketball team finds itself on a bit of a roll. The Wolverines travel to face Penn State, a team they have already beaten not known to be a daunting road atmosphere, on Sunday. On Thursday, Michigan travels to face another team it has beaten and another typically friendlier crowd at Northwestern. Then, the following Sunday, the Wolverines host an Ohio State team that is now 1-6 in road games this season, and has lost seven of its last eight games.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO