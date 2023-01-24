ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Lacking marquee wins but not potential, Michigan's next three games will be defining — for better or worse

A week from Sunday, it isn’t out of the question that the Michigan men’s basketball team finds itself on a bit of a roll. The Wolverines travel to face Penn State, a team they have already beaten not known to be a daunting road atmosphere, on Sunday. On Thursday, Michigan travels to face another team it has beaten and another typically friendlier crowd at Northwestern. Then, the following Sunday, the Wolverines host an Ohio State team that is now 1-6 in road games this season, and has lost seven of its last eight games.
Michigan basketball suffers worst Big Ten loss of the season in blowout to Penn State

The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Penn State, 83-61, and fell to 11-10 on the season. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who returned from an ankle injury and scored 21 points on 8-for-13 from the floor. No one else reached double-digits for U-M; six points from Hunter Dickinson was a season-low. The Nittany Lions scored 1.69 points per possession in the first half and stayed hot early in the second to build an insurmountable lead.
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend

Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
Purdue vs. Michigan State basketball: Media hails Zach Edey's dominance in blowout win vs. Tom Izzo's Spartans

Purdue basketball cruised to a 77-61 win against Michigan State Sunday afternoon. The Boilermakers opened up an 18-point lead at halftime and, even though they were outscored in the second half, did more than enough to hold on at the end and secure a quality, blowout victory. As he has done often this season, Boilermaker big man Zach Edey stole the show. He led all scorers — by far — with 38 points. In fact, that point total stands as a new personal best.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
