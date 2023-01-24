Hot Springs, VA – The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s James River and Warm Springs Ranger District is seeking volunteers to assist for the 2023 summer season at Lake Moomaw. Available volunteer positions include campground hosts, information volunteers, and maintenance volunteers. Lake Moomaw is a popular recreation site located in Alleghany and Bath counties. No prior experience is required for volunteers. All training, tools, and personal protective equipment is provided by the Forest Service. Some positions require a valid driver’s license and a background check. All positions require that volunteers be 18 years or older. The recreation season runs from May...

BATH COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO