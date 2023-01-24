ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Virginian Review

Forest Service Seeks Volunteers For Upcoming Lake Moomaw Recreation Season

Hot Springs, VA – The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s James River and Warm Springs Ranger District is seeking volunteers to assist for the 2023 summer season at Lake Moomaw. Available volunteer positions include campground hosts, information volunteers, and maintenance volunteers. Lake Moomaw is a popular recreation site located in Alleghany and Bath counties. No prior experience is required for volunteers. All training, tools, and personal protective equipment is provided by the Forest Service. Some positions require a valid driver’s license and a background check. All positions require that volunteers be 18 years or older. The recreation season runs from May...
BATH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Grottoes area poultry house damaged by fire

Rockingham County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire this afternoon that damaged a poultry house. Chief Jeremy Holloway reports the call came in shortly after 12:30 and crews were dispatched to the 99-hundred block of Six Oaks Lane in the Grottoes area. Holloway said firefighters were able to...
GROTTOES, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT reopens Route 522 southbound lanes at rockside site west of Winchester

At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, the Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the southbound lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County. This is the site of a rockslide that occurred late on Friday, January 13. Earlier on January 24, all Route 522 lanes were closed out of caution due observed slide activity.
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Parts of the area receive first snowfall of the season

(WHSV) - Well it finally happened for some of the viewing area, the first official snowfall of the season, and for some barely. This is based off of the first time we see at least 0.1 inches of snow, as some did today. THE SYSTEM. On Wednesday morning, a system...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Board of Supervisors pass resolution for Massanutten water and sewer system

Rockingham County, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday regarding the Massanutten water and sewer system. The resolution outlined the County’s intention to move forward with trying to acquire the system from Massanutten Public Service Corporation, which is run by a privately-owned company, Utilities, Inc.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Barricade situation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New emergency radio increases coverage in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County has expanded its emergency radio coverage. The process started in 2020 when the previous radio system in place reached its end-of-life span. Page County Emergency Communications Center said they added an additional radio site called Kibler Hill at the northern end of the...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Fortsmouth Fire Chief passes away

Warren County Fire and Rescue announced the sudden passing of Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Larry Homer Cross. Communities and fire companies across the region expressed their sympathy for the loss. Members of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department found Cross unresponsive Jan. 23 at the fire station. Even after...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Seeking driver involved in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is asking for help to find a person who ran away from the scene of a crash. According to police, the crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the 5600 block of South Seminole Trail in Madison County, involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV in the southbound lanes.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Greene County man is mustache champ

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is becoming famous for his facial hair. Bob Baker’s award-winning mustache has taken on a life of itself. He won the national mustache styling championship in 2022 for the second time. He also won two years ago as a rookie in 2020 in the freestyle category.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

“This needed to happen” — new change to Statler Boulevard intersection

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns and complaints regarding the Statler Boulevard and Richmond Avenue intersection in Staunton are pilling up. Statler Boulevard now has an additional lane dedicated to turning left and going straight, after the direction being consistent for decades. The Staunton Public Works Department says the change needed...
STAUNTON, VA

