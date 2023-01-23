Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
Where Are People Moving To Idaho From
It won’t be a surprise that the majority of the move-ins are from California but Washington, Oregon, and Utah were also big contributors according to data from the University of Idaho and the Idaho Transportation Department. Data shows 21,010 Californians moving into Idaho and 10,499 from Washington in 2021.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
Do You Agree With Idaho’s Pick For The Best Children’s Storybook?
There's nothing quite like classic children's storybooks. From Where The Wild Things Are to The Very Hungry Caterpillar, many of us can recall a favorite growing up. There is something nostalgia to be had with these children's classics... but what if someone took those books and turned them into something a little bit more entertaining for adults today?
Idaho Motorist Traumatized By Movie Scene Shares Road Safety Pics
If you've seen it, then you know. An Idaho motorist posted to social media recently and credited a 2003 horror film with making him a more cautious driver, especially when following a logging truck. Films can leave lasting impacts on people. I know the first time I saw the truck...
Who Gets The Dog In An Idaho Divorce?
As of Jul. 22, 2022, Hello Prenup reports 87 million American households have pets, and 95% of those pet owners love them like family. But who gets the fur baby when any one of those 87 million households experiences a divorce? In the eyes of the law, pets aren’t people, they’re possessions.
7 Insane Homes That Are Filled With Arcade Games In and Around Idaho
A few months ago, we stumbled across an amazing Idaho dome cabin with an indoor zipline and 6 XBOXs. And Brad, one of the station's Facebook fans had us cracking up when he said "Lost me at Xbox's. Should have been PlayStations! 😜" Honestly? If we were playing favorites with the game consoles, we think they should've been Nintendo 64s!
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America; 2 Are Based in Idaho
Idaho may be growing at a rapid rate, but to many of us living in the state’s capital city, it still feels more like a small town than a bustling metro. According to driver’s license migration data available through the Idaho Department of Transportation, more than 27,000 people moved into Ada and Canyon County in 2021. That number sounds enormous, but the truth is it still feels like Boise has six degrees of separation. Everyone knows someone who knows you.
Remember When Idaho Student Took Judge Judy’s Chair For Episode?
Anyone who has owned a television since the nineties knows who Judith Susan Sheindlin is. What you may not know or remember was that an Idaho college student once wore the famous gavel pounder's robe for an episode of Judge Judy back in 2019. Judge Judy has been on television...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Trends Indicate Idaho Gas To Rise To Over $4 A Gallon By March
As oil demand, Russian military actions, and economic restrictions overseas due to lingering Covid-19 complications continue to have global repercussions, American petroleum consumers can expect to see rising fuel costs continue into the spring and summer of 2023. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Idaho is currently...
South Idaho Farm Relic Likely Left Behind By Lewis & Clark Scout
Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150 anniversary in 2022. It took decades of exploration and fatalities from those who braved horrendous conditions to put the country on notice of what a marvel this region spanning Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming was. The first time I visited Yellowstone National Park I had...
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area
It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
Boise Man Struck and Killed on Interstate
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped out into traffic on the interstate Wednesday evening in Boise. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 6:18 p.m. to the connector (I184) for a 20-year-old Boise man that had been hit by a small SUV driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman. The young man died at the scene. The crash closed several lanes for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
Idaho’s Favorite Baby Names? The O’s Are Tops!
Do you remember this list from the Census Bureau? It tracks the most popular baby names in each state. The last year I found available shows dominance by the letter O. Oliver for boys and Olivia for girls. I come from a generation where a lot of kids were named after biblical characters or saints. The latter is true in my family. We had Cynthia, William, and Matthew. I had uncles named John, Paul, and Louis. Aunts named Ruth and Mary. My mother was called Mabel.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Snowplow Hit in East Idaho, One Hospitalized
VIRGINIA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be hospitalized Sunday morning after rear-ending a snowplow on the interstate in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, an Idaho Transportation Department snowplow had been headed south on Interstate 15 at around 10 a.m. near the small community of Virginia when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Lexus GX, driven by a 62-year-old Pocatello man. The car went off into the barrow pit. ISP said the driver of the Lexus hadn't been wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the snowplow, a 36-year-old man from Preston, did not need medical attention. ISP said the snowplow safety lights had been on at the time of the crash.
Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals
Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
